By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Industrial raw materials plunged on Tuesday, with oil down more than 4 percent and copper hitting an eight-month low, as fears of a global recession fueled another sell-off in risk assets and lifted gold to a fresh record.

Investors are counting on China's economic strength to support commodity prices when the Western world is on shaky ground. But data on Tuesday showing China's inflation speeding to a higher-than-forecast 6.5 percent in July suggests Beijing may have limited room to stimulate domestic growth.

"It's crucial for commodity markets that China doesn't slide. Fears of a China slowdown would really take the wind out of the markets," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.

The historic downgrade of the United States' credit rating on Friday, along with a raging debt crisis in Europe, triggered a sell-off that has knocked more than 10 percent off the price of U.S. crude in just two days and sent other commodities tumbling.

"It's panic at the moment," said Thurtell.

"Obviously the risks of a recession have risen but I think that if the authorities act in a timely manner there'll be no need to panic."

Asian stocks nose-dived, with major indexes across the region falling between 4 and 9 percent, after Wall Street dropped more than 6 percent in the first trading session after Standard & Poor's cut the United States' AAA debt rating.

Investors have lost confidence that Europe and the United States can effectively address their budget deficits and fear spread of another recession after the 2008 global financial meltdown.

GOLD SHINES

Highlighting the mounting uncertainty, safe-haven spot gold jumped 2.7 percent to an all-time peak of $1,761.09 an ounce, its 12th record in 20 sessions.

U.S. gold futures for December GCcv1 also struck a record at above $1,764.

As investors exited stocks for bonds and bullion, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust registered their biggest one-day gain in more than a year on Monday, sending the price of gold to a premium over traditionally more expensive platinum.

"Gold is now more expensive than platinum, and the last time this happened was back in December 2008. That's an interesting dynamic," said Natalie Robertson, commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

Brent crude plunged to a six-month trough below $99 a barrel and U.S. crude fell as much as $5.60 to $75.71, its lowest since September 2010.

London copper fell more than 3 percent to a session-low of $8,446.25, its weakest since December. The losses spread to Shanghai futures where copper SCFc3, aluminium SAFc3 and zinc SZNc3 all hit their downside limits.

Rubber futures in Shanghai and Tokyo fell more than 6 percent.

U.S. soybeans slid more than 2 percent, dropping to its lowest since March, while corn fell to a one-week trough and wheat hovered near its weakest in a month. (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)