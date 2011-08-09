* Brent crude bounces after move below $100
* Copper also rebounds after hitting 8-month low
* Gold hits string of records, touches $1,778
* China inflation hits 3-year high at 6.5 pct
(Recasts with more quotes, updated prices)
By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Most commodities bounced
back on Tuesday from steep losses in volatile markets as
investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce steps to
boost the economy and stave off global recession.
Brent crude oil clawed back from a six-month low into
positive territory, while copper pulled away from an eight-month
low as bargain hunters prowled the markets. Gold touched
successive all-time peaks as jittery investors sought a safe
haven.
The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.7
percent after tumbling on Monday to its lowest level in nearly
eight months.
The downgrade of the United States' credit rating on Friday,
along with a raging debt crisis in Europe, triggered a sell-off
that had knocked nearly 10 percent off the price of U.S. crude
in just two days and sent other commodities tumbling.
But markets bounced on hopes the U.S. central bank would
signal later in the day it would take additional steps to
stimulate the economy following previous shots of liquidity
through so-called quantitative easing (QE).
The Fed will deliver its policy statement around 2:15 pm
(1815 GMT).
The market would likely be wary of any stimulus after
previous rounds only temporarily boosted asset prices without
addressing underlying problems in the economy, said said Sean
Corrigan, chief investment strategist at Diapason Commodities
Management in Switzerland.
"Given the signal failure of the last QE2 to do anything
other than push prices up for ordinary people... there's a
different level of expectation about its efficacy and
advisability," he said.
"One doesn't want to heap too much extra bearishness on a
world which has had a bit of a shock in its expectatations over
the past couple of weeks, but to me this is a market catching up
with the underlying reality."
Investors have been counting on China's economic strength to
support commodity demand when the Western world is on shaky
ground. But data on Tuesday showing China's inflation, speeding
to a higher-than-forecast 6.5 percent in July, suggests Beijing
may have limited room to stimulate domestic growth.
"It's crucial for commodity markets that China doesn't
slide. Fears of a China slowdown would really take the wind out
of the markets," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
OIL REBOUNDS
In a whipsaw market, oil prices plumbed fresh depths on
fears about a global recession before reversing direction.
The worries about global growth and the impact on
commodities demand pushed Brent crude briefly below the $100 per
barrel level.
"The underlying fundamental is that demand in Europe and the
U.S. is not strong, we have a sell off in equities and
confidence in the global recovery has been hit again," said
Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell as much as $5 to $98.74 a barrel,
the lowest intraday price since Feb. 8, before erasing losses
and trading 0.3 percent higher at $104.08 by 1350 GMT, still
over $20 off an April peak above $127.
U.S. crude CLc1 plunged nearly 7 percent to $75.71, its
lowest since September 2010 before also bouncing. At one point,
U.S. crude's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R rose to its highest
ever, reaching a peak of $23.76.
Industrial metals also rallied as copper bounced from
eight-month lows, bolstered by consumer buying.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange rebounded from $8,446.25, a fall of 4.7 percent, its
lowest level since early December 2010, to gain 0.4 percent.
Aluminium rose 1.7 percent to $2,419 a tonne and
nickel added 1.5 percent to $21,575.
"Regardless where you are, some of these commodities do
represent a reasonable value," said Jonathan Barratt, managing
director of Sydney-based Commodity Broking Services.
GOLD ROARS AHEAD
Early in the day when other markets were deepening losses,
gold kept up its blistering rally, staging its biggest three-day
rally since late 2008 during the global financial crisis.
Spot gold hit a record $1,778.30 an ounce as
investors sought refuge in the safe haven asset from chaos in
other markets. That marked its 12th record in 20 sessions.
As other markets recovered, gold pared gains to around
$1,735 an ounce.
"The market could come off from here, but it's headed in a
northerly direction," said ANZ head of metal sales Peter
Hillyard. "From where we are now, you might think we could see
some sort of pull-back. But I'm talking about a momentary thing,
a pull-back like the loading of a gun, which then fires away."
In agricultural markets, U.S. wheat recovered from losses as
low prices generated buying interest, while corn and soybeans
pulled back from their lows.
"I have also seen a steady stream of buying orders for
wheat on my desk as people view the present low market as a
buying opportunity," a European trader
said.
Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures also rebounded.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper, Harpreet Bhal, Simon
Falush, Naveen Thukral, Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Anthony
Barker and Keiron Henderson)