* Brent rises as high as $105.67; U.S. oil tops $82.43
* Fed promises interest rates near zero for 2 years
* Spot gold eyes $1,796 -technicals
* China July crude imports hit 1-year low
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Oil led a rebound among
commodities on Wednesday as investors went bargain hunting for
riskier assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to extend
near-zero interest rates for two more years.
Markets, however, remained wary about the implication of the
central bank's move -- that it expects the U.S. economy to stay
weak far longer than previously forecast -- and this kept gold
near Tuesday's record high.
"The Fed statement will give a boost to overall commodity
markets as it is more like injecting confidence into the
markets. But there are uncertainties over U.S. economic growth
and China," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures
in Singapore.
The Fed said on Tuesday it would consider further steps to
help growth in the world's top economy, which Chinese officials
interpreted as a sign that Washington would launch a third round
of quantitative monetary easing.
The first two rounds of easing helped drive oil and other
commodities sharply higher.
Brent crude LCOc1 surged more than $3 to hit an intraday
high of $105.67 a barrel by 0417 GMT, a day after settling at
the lowest level since February.
"Hopefully, this is it for the oil market after investors
who took too much risk got out," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager
with Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Corp.
"There are a lot of supply side issues to keep prices
supported. The Libya crisis is going nowhere, and the key really
is to see what is going to happen in China."
DEMAND GROWTH FORECASTS CUT
China's implied oil demand in July rose 7.7 percent from a
year earlier, picking up from June, which marked the slowest
growth in more than two years, Reuters calculations based on
preliminary government data show.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
the U.S. Energy Information Administration cut demand growth
forecasts for 2011 as the economic outlook for developed
countries worsened.
Gold nudged up 0.72 percent to $1,755.99 an ounce
after hitting a record of $1,778.29 in intraday trade on
Tuesday.
"Generally speaking, the panic is subsiding for the moment.
I would expect that (gold) will consolidate at these levels for
a while before we get any sort of clear idea of the sort of next
major moves," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
"I think there are enough concerns about sovereign debts and
weakening growth, that people will buy dips, so it should remain
supported."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
2.11 percent to $8,914.25 a tonne, after losing 0.6 percent in
the last session.
In agricultural markets, Chicago wheat gained 1.7 percent,
while soybeans and corn bounced back on the Fed's comments.
Chicago Board of Trade actively traded November soy
rose 1.2 percent to $13.15-1/2 a bushel, after touching a low of
$12.82 a bushel on Tuesday, the lowest since March 17.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)