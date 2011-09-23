* Gold, crude oil edge up but poised for weekly decline

* Copper, zinc fall on slower industrial metal demand

* Fed prediction, IMF cut in forecast add to gloomy outlook

* Dollar near seven-month high against major currencies

By Jane Lee

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Gold and crude oil edged up on Friday, recovering from the worst day for commodities since early May on Thursday, but remain on track for weekly declines as investors worry over slower economic growth.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's warning of a grim economic outlook and the International Monetary Fund's lowering of its global growth forecast prompted investors to reduce holdings of commodities as they fretted that demand for energy and industrial metals will slow.

The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday but is still near its highest level in seven months struck on Thursday.

London copper futures fell more than 2 percent to hit their lowest since September 2010, while zinc and lead dropped to their weakest in over a year, as fears of a global recession continued to fuel a sell-off in base metals.

Gold is headed for a third straight week of decline.

Weaker factory output data from China added to earlier signs of slowing growth in developed nations to send commodities across the board lower on Thursday. The dollar gained as investors opted for the perceived safety of Treasuries.

"Everyone is derisking and putting money into the dollar because of the deteriorating economic outlook," said Soozhana Choi, head of Asia commodity research at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.

"We saw massive derisking across the board and gold as well as other commodities weren't unscathed."

The world's major economies pledged to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said the euro zone's rescue fund would be bolstered.

That came a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned of significant downside risks for economic growth.

Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits last week but the decline was not enough to dispel worries the economy was dangerously close to falling into a new recession.

Gold seems to have lost its safe-haven appeal, as it followed other commodities and sank more than 2 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day drop in two weeks.

Brent futures LCOc1 traded 71 cents higher at $106.20 by 0328 GMT. The contract is down nearly 5 percent for the week, and is poised for its biggest weekly decline in seven.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 32 cents to $80.83 a barrel, after rising as high as $81.71. It is down a little more than 7 percent for the week in its first weekly decline in five.

"It is just a short-covering rally that we are seeing today," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director for Commodity Broking Services in Sydney. "Otherwise, the overall direction is weak. Oil has been moving in line with equities."

EQUITIES, COPPER DROP

Asian stocks fell after U.S. stocks and commodity markets dropped. The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , a 19-commodity global benchmark for the asset class, lost 4.4 percent on Thursday in the biggest rout since May 5, as investors headed into safer havens such as the dollar and U.S. government bonds.

On Friday, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as low as $7,505 a tonne, a level not seen since Sept. 10, 2010. By 0333 GMT, it stood at $7,557.75, down 1.5 percent.

In Shanghai, the most active December copper contract SCFc3 fell by its 6 percent daily limit to 56,940 yuan a tonne. (Additional reporting By Manash Goswami, Rujun Shen, Manolo Serapio Jr and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Urquhart)