* Gold snaps four days of declines, rises more than 1 pct
* Eurozone optimism leads to weaker dollar, spurring
commodities
* Copper is most "exposed," Deutsche Bank says
* Grains climb as drought disrupts seeding
By Jane Lee
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Oil and gold led gains in
commodities in Asia on Tuesday as investors bet Europe's plan to
shore up banks would reduce the risks of a widespread banking
crisis in the euro zone, prompting investors to reduce holdings
of the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rallied more than 1 percent, snapping four
consecutive sessions of losses as a weaker dollar helped
battered commodities stage a comeback. Brent crude LCOc1 rose
above $105 a barrel but is poised for a second quarter of
decline.
"In the last couple of days the market over-reacted to the
situation in the euro zone and the United States," said Cameron
Alexander, a senior metals analyst at GFMS, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
Euro-zone officials are working to magnify the impact of the
region's rescue fund, European Central Bank policymakers said on
Monday, boosting hopes the region will be able to staunch a
sovereign debt crisis that threatens world economic growth.
The news pushed the dollar down 0.6 percent against a basket
of currencies , making gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
Spot gold gained 1.7 percent to $1,654.99 an ounce by
0728 GMT, after sinking as much as 7 percent on Monday to a
7-1/2-month low near $1,530. U.S. gold GCcv1 jumped 3.9
percent to $1,656.40.
Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset remains intact given the
uncertainty in global growth and concerns about Europe's
sovereign debt, and strong investment demand is likely to push
gold towards $2,000 by the end of the year, Alexander said.
Technical indicators suggested gold could see more
short-term weakness. Spot gold may fall back to Monday's
intraday low of $1,534.49 later in the day, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao, who is looking for larger declines in the long
term.
"EXPOSED" COPPER
In the event of a global recession, copper is the most
"exposed" among the industrial metals, Deutsche Bank AG said in
an e-mailed report on Tuesday.
The most-active December copper contract SCFc3 on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rebounded nearly 5 percent at one
point soon after the open, but later pared gains by 750 yuan
($117.18) to 55,150 yuan per tonne by 0135 GMT.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
reversed direction, rising 1.4 percent to $7,365 a tonne after
having tumbled to a 14-month low on recession fears.
"The collapse in precious metal prices and specifically gold
and silver prices may take weeks to repair," said Deutsche
Bank's analysts, led by Michael Lewis.
"However, the commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep
interest rates on hold, central bank diversification and
European sovereign risks are maintaining our bullish outlook."
Grains rebounded, with corn and wheat climbing
more than 1 percent amid forecasts supplies will tighten as
drought affects planting.
SWINGING OIL
Brent futures LCOc1 rose $1.16 to $105.10 a barrel by 0507
GMT, after climbing to as high as $105.58. U.S. crude CLc1
gained $1.42 to $81.66 a barrel. It climbed more than $2
earlier.
Brent and U.S. crude prices have stabilised after falling to
seven-week lows and posting weekly losses of more than 7 percent
last week.
"Clarity on the euro zone plan is still key, crude prices
are swinging back and forth depending on what comments come out
of Europe," said Victor Say, an analyst with Informa Global
Markets in Singapore.
(With additional reporters by Francis Kan, Manolo Serapio, Jr,
Rujun Shen and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)