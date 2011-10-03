* Copper falls more than 5 pct as Greece deficit sparks
concern
* Brent crude drops more than $1 on euro zone worries
* Gold up more than 1 pct as safe-haven draw revived
* Shanghai shuts for week-long holiday
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 Copper sank to 14-month lows
and Brent crude fell more than a dollar on Monday, the first
trading day of the fourth quarter, as Europe's debt crisis and
slowing U.S. growth heightened concern that commodity demand may
slump.
Fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis will wreak
havoc on the global economy sent the euro plunging to an
eight-month low and Asian stocks faltering, while gold rose more
than 1 percent as the renewed uncertainty burnished its haven
appeal.
"Investors are still waiting for long-term solutions to the
euro zone crisis," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a
massive bailout package, according to government draft budget
figures released on Sunday, showing that drastic steps taken to
avert bankruptcy may not be enough.
The losses in industrial commodities came despite weekend
data showing China's factory activity picked up in September for
a second month in a row and export orders strengthened, offering
some reassurance the world's second-largest economy and top
consumer of many commodities can weather the global economic
turmoil.
Still, China's base metals consumption growth could slow
next year as exports fall, even if Beijing starts to loosen
monetary policy after the first quarter, analysts said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
extended losses after suffering its worst quarter in nearly
three years, dropping as much as 5.5 percent to $6,635 a tonne,
the lowest since July 21, 2010.
The metal has tumbled 30 percent this year and is 35 percent
off a record high of $10,190 a tonne touched in mid-February, on
concern demand for the metal used in wiring and plumbing will
slow as economic growth weakens.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell as much as $1.64 to $101.12 a
barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 gave up $1.84 to hit a day-low of
$77.36.
"It is an overhang of how the equity market has closed in
the States," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at
Commodity Broking Services in Sydney.
"It is a confidence thing."
Gold climbed, benefiting from demand for haven investments.
Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to $1,642.99 an ounce by 0706
GMT, after gaining more than 8 percent in the three months ended
Sept. 30, its biggest quarterly increase this year.
SHANGHAI SHUTS
In the United States, the release of the Institute of Supply
Management's manufacturing index on Monday will be closely
monitored as a gauge of demand for industrial metals.
In Japan, the world's third-largest economy, business
sentiment among large manufacturers recovered in September from
three months earlier, with the key index rising to positive
territory after a sharp decline due to the March earthquake and
tsunami, with carmakers leading the advance, the Bank of Japan
said Monday.
Shanghai is shut this week for China's National Day holiday,
removing support for copper as the nation isn't buying to boost
its stockpiles, traders said.
"Concerns over the health of China helped push the copper
market down over 25 percent in the third quarter," Tom Pawlicki,
an energy and precious metals analyst at MF Global Securities,
said in a report on Monday.
"Concerns over the global economy have been increasing as
well."
The euro sank near eight-month lows in early trade on
Monday, on reports that ministers from France and Belgium would
meet to shore up the balance sheet of Dexia and the lack of a
credible solution to Europe's debt crisis. The dollar gained 0.7
percent against a basket of major currencies, making
dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
The decline was also mirrored in U.S. grains. Corn Cc1
slid 1.5 percent on Monday to $5.83-1/2 a bushel, its lowest
since December after suffering its biggest monthly drop in more
than 15 years in September as larger-than-expected supplies
continued to hammer the market.
Soy Sc1 fell 0.7 percent to its lowest in almost a year.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, Randy Fabi, Seng Li
Peng, Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)