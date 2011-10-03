* Copper falls more than 5 pct as Greece deficit sparks concern

* Brent crude drops more than $1 on euro zone worries

* Gold up more than 1 pct as safe-haven draw revived

* Shanghai shuts for week-long holiday

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 Copper sank to 14-month lows and Brent crude fell more than a dollar on Monday, the first trading day of the fourth quarter, as Europe's debt crisis and slowing U.S. growth heightened concern that commodity demand may slump.

Fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis will wreak havoc on the global economy sent the euro plunging to an eight-month low and Asian stocks faltering, while gold rose more than 1 percent as the renewed uncertainty burnished its haven appeal.

"Investors are still waiting for long-term solutions to the euro zone crisis," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package, according to government draft budget figures released on Sunday, showing that drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough.

The losses in industrial commodities came despite weekend data showing China's factory activity picked up in September for a second month in a row and export orders strengthened, offering some reassurance the world's second-largest economy and top consumer of many commodities can weather the global economic turmoil.

Still, China's base metals consumption growth could slow next year as exports fall, even if Beijing starts to loosen monetary policy after the first quarter, analysts said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange extended losses after suffering its worst quarter in nearly three years, dropping as much as 5.5 percent to $6,635 a tonne, the lowest since July 21, 2010.

The metal has tumbled 30 percent this year and is 35 percent off a record high of $10,190 a tonne touched in mid-February, on concern demand for the metal used in wiring and plumbing will slow as economic growth weakens.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell as much as $1.64 to $101.12 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 gave up $1.84 to hit a day-low of $77.36.

"It is an overhang of how the equity market has closed in the States," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in Sydney.

"It is a confidence thing."

Gold climbed, benefiting from demand for haven investments. Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to $1,642.99 an ounce by 0706 GMT, after gaining more than 8 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30, its biggest quarterly increase this year.

SHANGHAI SHUTS

In the United States, the release of the Institute of Supply Management's manufacturing index on Monday will be closely monitored as a gauge of demand for industrial metals.

In Japan, the world's third-largest economy, business sentiment among large manufacturers recovered in September from three months earlier, with the key index rising to positive territory after a sharp decline due to the March earthquake and tsunami, with carmakers leading the advance, the Bank of Japan said Monday.

Shanghai is shut this week for China's National Day holiday, removing support for copper as the nation isn't buying to boost its stockpiles, traders said.

"Concerns over the health of China helped push the copper market down over 25 percent in the third quarter," Tom Pawlicki, an energy and precious metals analyst at MF Global Securities, said in a report on Monday.

"Concerns over the global economy have been increasing as well."

The euro sank near eight-month lows in early trade on Monday, on reports that ministers from France and Belgium would meet to shore up the balance sheet of Dexia and the lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis. The dollar gained 0.7 percent against a basket of major currencies, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The decline was also mirrored in U.S. grains. Corn Cc1 slid 1.5 percent on Monday to $5.83-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since December after suffering its biggest monthly drop in more than 15 years in September as larger-than-expected supplies continued to hammer the market.

Soy Sc1 fell 0.7 percent to its lowest in almost a year.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, Randy Fabi, Seng Li Peng, Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)