(Updates throughout with comment, refreshes prices; prvs KUALA LUMPUR)

* Brent crude near $109 after four days of gains

* Spot gold edges higher following a 2.2 percent increase

* German, French plan eases concern but worries remain

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Oct 11 Commodities came under pressure on Tuesday from a stronger dollar, after a warning from Europe's top financial watchdog on the threat to global stability from the euro zone crisis curbed investor appetite for little other than hard cash.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell below $108 a barrel after four days of gains, while gold fell by more than half a percent, following a 2.2 percent rise on Monday and London Metal Exchange copper fell nearly 4 percent.

A pledge by German and French leaders to unveil a comprehensive set of measures by early November to stem the spread of Greece's debt problems to the rest of the euro zone and shore up European banks infused the markets with a degree of confidence on the previous day.

But this optimism had given way to scepticism by Tuesday, denting equities, higher yielding currencies and hard assets after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet issued the dramatic warning amid growing fears that Greece would default on its massive debt. .

"The last few days have seen a relief rally on hopes that policy makers would do something radical to sort out the euro zone debt mess," said Standard Bank oil analyst James Zhang.

"But optimism is fading and there is a feeling that the problem may not be properly addressed and profit-taking has kicked in," Zhang said.

Brent futures for November fell $1.50 to a low of $107.45 before recovering to trade around $108.60 by 1315 GMT.

European shares and the euro fell with investors increasingly edgy ahead of a finely balanced vote by Slovakia's parliament to ratify an expansion of the euro zone's rescue fund.

"This problem is not so easy to fix as it's not only about Greece but also other countries," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan. "It may take years."

Safe-haven gold was unable to shake off the impact of the rise in the dollar, which makes bullion more expensive to non-U.S. investors, stripping 0.5 percent off the price, which fell to $1,665.99 an ounce by 1355 GMT.

"Intraday, gold most of the time tracks currency moves. We're seeing the euro under a bit of pressure today, which is dragging down gold," said Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet.

"But we think if you take a six- to 12-month view, gold will continue to trade inversely with risk, especially if it is driven by credit issues. If the solution seems biased towards creating more liquidity, that should push gold higher."

The euro fell on Tuesday on caution ahead of a Slovak vote on changes to the euro zone's financial rescue fund and word on whether Greece will receive its next round of a loan to avert a debt default.

Three of the four parties in the right-of-centre government want to push through the mechanism aimed at preventing the Greek debt crisis from spiralling out of control but a fourth has threatened to vote against it.

Slovakia is the last member the 17-member bloc yet to vote on changes agreed by its leaders in July to the 440-billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility.

Uncertainty over the Slovak vote hit the copper price, which fell by more than 4 percent to $7,169 a tonne.

"It is disappointing that despite the crisis going on for months, euro zone policymakers have failed to find a solution to the crisis. The longer it goes on for, the more difficult it is to see any sustainable rally in prices," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

On the grains market, U.S. soy gained more ground, rising almost 1 percent, while corn and wheat firmed for a second straight day.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.2 percent to $6.06-3/4 a bushel by 1405 GMT and November soybeans gained 1.1 percent to $11.92-1/2 a bushel and December wheat was up 0.7 percent to $6.17-1/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey, Harpreet Bhal and Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)