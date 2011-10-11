(Updates throughout with comment, refreshes prices; prvs KUALA
LUMPUR)
* Brent crude near $109 after four days of gains
* Spot gold edges higher following a 2.2 percent increase
* German, French plan eases concern but worries remain
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 11 Commodities came under pressure
on Tuesday from a stronger dollar, after a warning from Europe's
top financial watchdog on the threat to global stability from
the euro zone crisis curbed investor appetite for little other
than hard cash.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell below $108 a barrel after four days
of gains, while gold fell by more than half a percent,
following a 2.2 percent rise on Monday and London Metal Exchange
copper fell nearly 4 percent.
A pledge by German and French leaders to unveil a
comprehensive set of measures by early November to stem the
spread of Greece's debt problems to the rest of the euro zone
and shore up European banks infused the markets with a degree of
confidence on the previous day.
But this optimism had given way to scepticism by Tuesday,
denting equities, higher yielding currencies and hard assets
after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet issued
the dramatic warning amid growing fears that Greece would
default on its massive debt. .
"The last few days have seen a relief rally on hopes that
policy makers would do something radical to sort out the euro
zone debt mess," said Standard Bank oil analyst James Zhang.
"But optimism is fading and there is a feeling that the
problem may not be properly addressed and profit-taking has
kicked in," Zhang said.
Brent futures for November fell $1.50 to a low of $107.45
before recovering to trade around $108.60 by 1315 GMT.
European shares and the euro fell with investors
increasingly edgy ahead of a finely balanced vote by Slovakia's
parliament to ratify an expansion of the euro zone's rescue
fund.
"This problem is not so easy to fix as it's not only about
Greece but also other countries," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity
sales manager at Newedge Japan. "It may take years."
Safe-haven gold was unable to shake off the impact of the
rise in the dollar, which makes bullion more expensive to
non-U.S. investors, stripping 0.5 percent off the price, which
fell to $1,665.99 an ounce by 1355 GMT.
"Intraday, gold most of the time tracks currency moves.
We're seeing the euro under a bit of pressure today, which is
dragging down gold," said Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet.
"But we think if you take a six- to 12-month view, gold will
continue to trade inversely with risk, especially if it is
driven by credit issues. If the solution seems biased towards
creating more liquidity, that should push gold higher."
The euro fell on Tuesday on caution ahead of a Slovak vote
on changes to the euro zone's financial rescue fund and word on
whether Greece will receive its next round of a loan to avert a
debt default.
Three of the four parties in the right-of-centre government
want to push through the mechanism aimed at preventing the Greek
debt crisis from spiralling out of control but a fourth has
threatened to vote against it.
Slovakia is the last member the 17-member bloc yet to vote
on changes agreed by its leaders in July to the 440-billion-euro
European Financial Stability Facility.
Uncertainty over the Slovak vote hit the copper price, which
fell by more than 4 percent to $7,169 a tonne.
"It is disappointing that despite the crisis going on for
months, euro zone policymakers have failed to find a solution to
the crisis. The longer it goes on for, the more difficult it is
to see any sustainable rally in prices," Commerzbank analyst
Eugen Weinberg said.
On the grains market, U.S. soy gained more ground, rising
almost 1 percent, while corn and wheat firmed for a second
straight day.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.2 percent
to $6.06-3/4 a bushel by 1405 GMT and November soybeans
gained 1.1 percent to $11.92-1/2 a bushel and December wheat
was up 0.7 percent to $6.17-1/4 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey, Harpreet Bhal and
Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)