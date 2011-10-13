(Repeats to fix typo in paragraph 4)
* Copper down from two-week high; U.S. crude declines
* China imports of both commodities slows, raising concerns
about economy
* Gold, grains steady ahead of weekend debt crisis meeting
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 Copper and crude oil fell
in Asian trading on Thursday after China's trade surplus
narrowed, raising concerns about growth in the world's
second-largest economy at a time when the global outlook remains
uncertain.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange declined from a
two-week closing high reached on Wednesday, while U.S. crude
lost 0.9 percent. Worries that China will not be able to prop up
global demand as Europe teeters on the brink of recession and
the U.S. economic recovery stalls have sent commodity prices
lower.
Soybeans and wheat also dropped after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture raised global supply estimates.
Investors fear a slowdown in Chinese demand for crude and
copper means domestic factories will reduce their usage of oil
products and industrial materials. The Asian nation consumes
more than one-tenth of crude in the world and about a third of
the world's copper.
China's exports increased 17.1 percent last month from a
year ago, slowing from a 24.5 percent gain in August, and
imports climbed 20.9 percent, compared with August's 30.2
percent rise, the customs office said on Thursday.
"The world economy isn't looking very rosy," said Brynjar
Bustnes, an analyst at JPMorgan in Hong Kong.
"Demand will remain weak in the fourth quarter (in China),"
he said.
Concern about the slowdown in China added to the gloomy
outlook as Europe remains mired in its debt crisis after nations
in the euro zone area faced bigger losses on their holdings of
Greece debt.
Brent crude for November LCOc1 fell 16 cents to $111.20 a
barrel by 0636 GMT, after a gain of 11.6 percent over the
previous six sessions.
U.S. November crude CLc1 slipped 75 cents to $84.82 a
barrel, after tumbling to an intraday low of $84.64.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to $7,370 a tonne, after touching $7,544.75, its highest since
Sept. 28, in the previous session, and closing 3.2 percent
higher.
LME copper has risen 7.2 percent from the start of the month
to Wednesday's close, after losing a quarter of its value in the
three months through Sept. 30.
"Copper's spot demand remains steady and I think Chinese
consumers are willing to restock in a limited way when we see
more technical clarity," said Zhou Jie, an analyst at CiFCO
Futures in Shanghai.
GOLD AND GRAINS
Gold prices held steady as investors are waiting for the G20
meeting this weekend in Paris, where finance ministers and
central bank governors are expected to press Europe to find an
urgent solution to its debt crisis.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,672.29 an
ounce by 0639 GMT, off a 2-1/2-week high of $1,691.60 reached in
the previous session.
U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 0.5 percent to $1,674.30 an ounce.
In the grains market, prices fell as the U.S. government
report heightened concern that consumption will slow just as
harvests swell.
World grain supplies will be much healthier next year than
previously forecast, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in
a monthly report on Wednesday.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.6
percent to $12.32 a bushel, while December wheat was
steady at $6.27-1/2 a bushel. December corn slipped 0.4
percent to $6.38-1/4 a bushel.
(With additional reporting by Florence Tan and Carrie Ho;
editing by Miral Fahmy)