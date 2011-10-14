* Crude oil poised for second week of gains

* Investors unwilling to push prices higher before G20 meeting

* Spot gold heads for biggest weekly gain in six (Adds Alcoa, JPMorgan earnings; updates prices)

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 Gold, crude oil and copper were headed for a second week of gains on Friday, although investors were unwilling to push commodities higher ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Paris this weekend.

Copper rose 2.9 percent, while gold and Brent crude were up more than 0.5 percent as commodities were spurred by data showing that Chinese inflation slowed in September, easing concern the government might be forced to tighten monetary policy.

Sentiment this week was also boosted by news that Slovakia, the last of the 17 euro zone nations, signed off on a plan to expand a key rescue fund for the area.

Yet concern remains after Chinese economic data released on Thursday showed a drop in the nation's trade surplus, heating up worries the Asian giant is not immune to slowing global growth amid a prolonged debt crisis in the euro zone.

"Europe is starting to take the crisis a bit more seriously," said Jeremy Friesen, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Societe Generale. "Hopefully we don't have to muddle through to 2012."

The meeting of G20 finance chiefs and central bank chiefs from the world's biggest economies on Friday has spotlighted the need to find a solution to a worsening euro zone debt crisis that threatens to touch off a global recession.

The euro was steady on Friday, supported by cautious optimism European leaders are closer to agreeing a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since January thanks to a short-covering rally.

Adding to worries about the euro zone's finances, ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the long-term credit rating of Spain by one notch, citing weak growth, tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.

Slowing demand has crimped earnings at Alcoa Inc , the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, which reported this week lower-than-expected quarterly profit and warned of weak economic conditions, especially in Europe.

Just before a slew of U.S. earnings next week, JPMorgan Chase & Co said quarterly profit fell 25 prcent, excluding an accounting gain.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4 percent, but was set for a weekly gain of 5 percent, which would be the largest weekly increase since November.

CHINESE DATA

Commodity prices held on to gains from earlier this week after Friday's Chinese government data showed consumer inflation dipping to 6.1 percent in September, retreating from a three-year peak of 6.5 percent hit in July.

Slower inflation cuts the pressure on China to boost interest rates, which could hinder economic growth and crimp demand for metals and fuels.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,675.19 by 0828 GMT and heading for its biggest weekly gain in six, up 2.4 percent. Gold has risen 18 percent so far this year in its 11th annual increase.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 0.6 percent to $1,678.70 an ounce.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 3.2 percent to $7,546.75 a tonne, on course for a gain of 2.4 percent on the week.

November Brent crude for LCOc1 edged up 0.9 percent to $111.98 a barrel, after gaining 5.8 percent this week, ahead of the contract expiry at the end of Friday.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to a record of $27.26 a barrel earlier on Friday, up from a previous high of $27.23 on Sept. 6.

Brent prices have climbed faster than U.S. crude as political upheaval in the Middle East has disrupted output.

The premium also widened after Tuesday's decision by the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index , which had some $80 billion in tracking funds at the middle of the year, to add Brent as a component in 2012 and reduce the weighting for the U.S.-traded West Texas Intermediate.

U.S. crude CLc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $85.22. Prices have fallen 6.7 percent this year after two straight years of gains.

WHEAT REBOUNDS

In the grains market, U.S. soy fell after a four-day rally while wheat rose 0.3 percent after its slide of 6 percent in the last two sessions as the market was weighed down by a U.S. government forecast of higher global and U.S. grain supplies, while corn was unchanged.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $12.55-3/4 a bushel, while December wheat gained 0.9 percent to $6.23-1/4 a bushel. December corn inched up 0.2 percent at $6.39-3/4 a bushel. (With additional reporting by Florence Tan, Carrie Ho and Naveen Thukral)