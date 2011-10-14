* Crude oil poised for second week of gains
* Investors unwilling to push prices higher before G20
meeting
* Spot gold heads for biggest weekly gain in six
(Adds Alcoa, JPMorgan earnings; updates prices)
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 Gold, crude oil and copper
were headed for a second week of gains on Friday, although
investors were unwilling to push commodities higher ahead of a
meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in
Paris this weekend.
Copper rose 2.9 percent, while gold and Brent crude were up
more than 0.5 percent as commodities were spurred by data
showing that Chinese inflation slowed in September, easing
concern the government might be forced to tighten monetary
policy.
Sentiment this week was also boosted by news that Slovakia,
the last of the 17 euro zone nations, signed off on a plan to
expand a key rescue fund for the area.
Yet concern remains after Chinese economic data released on
Thursday showed a drop in the nation's trade surplus, heating up
worries the Asian giant is not immune to slowing global growth
amid a prolonged debt crisis in the euro zone.
"Europe is starting to take the crisis a bit more
seriously," said Jeremy Friesen, a Hong Kong-based analyst at
Societe Generale. "Hopefully we don't have to muddle through to
2012."
The meeting of G20 finance chiefs and central bank chiefs
from the world's biggest economies on Friday has spotlighted the
need to find a solution to a worsening euro zone debt crisis
that threatens to touch off a global recession.
The euro was steady on Friday, supported by cautious
optimism European leaders are closer to agreeing a plan to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was on track for its
biggest weekly gain since January thanks to a short-covering
rally.
Adding to worries about the euro zone's finances, ratings
agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the long-term credit
rating of Spain by one notch, citing weak growth, tightening
fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.
Slowing demand has crimped earnings at Alcoa Inc , the
biggest U.S. aluminum producer, which reported this week
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and warned of weak economic
conditions, especially in Europe.
Just before a slew of U.S. earnings next week, JPMorgan
Chase & Co said quarterly profit fell 25 prcent, excluding an
accounting gain.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.4 percent, but was set for a weekly gain
of 5 percent, which would be the largest weekly increase since
November.
CHINESE DATA
Commodity prices held on to gains from earlier this week
after Friday's Chinese government data showed consumer inflation
dipping to 6.1 percent in September, retreating from a
three-year peak of 6.5 percent hit in July.
Slower inflation cuts the pressure on China to boost
interest rates, which could hinder economic growth and crimp
demand for metals and fuels.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,675.19 by 0828 GMT
and heading for its biggest weekly gain in six, up 2.4 percent.
Gold has risen 18 percent so far this year in its 11th annual
increase.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 0.6 percent to $1,678.70
an ounce.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 3.2 percent to $7,546.75 a tonne, on course for a gain
of 2.4 percent on the week.
November Brent crude for LCOc1 edged up 0.9 percent to
$111.98 a barrel, after gaining 5.8 percent this week, ahead of
the contract expiry at the end of Friday.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to a record
of $27.26 a barrel earlier on Friday, up from a previous high of
$27.23 on Sept. 6.
Brent prices have climbed faster than U.S. crude as
political upheaval in the Middle East has disrupted output.
The premium also widened after Tuesday's decision by the Dow
Jones-UBS Commodity Index , which had some $80 billion
in tracking funds at the middle of the year, to add Brent as a
component in 2012 and reduce the weighting for the U.S.-traded
West Texas Intermediate.
U.S. crude CLc1 for November delivery on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $85.22. Prices have
fallen 6.7 percent this year after two straight years of gains.
WHEAT REBOUNDS
In the grains market, U.S. soy fell after a four-day rally
while wheat rose 0.3 percent after its slide of 6 percent in the
last two sessions as the market was weighed down by a U.S.
government forecast of higher global and U.S. grain supplies,
while corn was unchanged.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1
percent to $12.55-3/4 a bushel, while December wheat
gained 0.9 percent to $6.23-1/4 a bushel. December corn
inched up 0.2 percent at $6.39-3/4 a bushel.
(With additional reporting by Florence Tan, Carrie Ho and
Naveen Thukral)