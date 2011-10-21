* Copper, gold, Brent crude snap two weeks of gains

* France, Germany split on fund's powers erodes investor confidence

* Freeport's sales warning adds to gloomy outlook for copper

* Libya looks to increased oil production after Gaddafi's death

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 Copper, gold and Brent crude rebounded on Friday but are headed for weekly declines after an impasse over the euro zone's rescue plan raised concern the debt crisis is far from being resolved anytime soon.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange, spot gold and Brent snapped two weeks of gains to fall this week. Copper has dropped 7 percent this week, the biggest slide since Sept. 25, while gold lost 3.2 percent this week and Brent is down 2.9 percent.

France and Germany were split on how to expand the powers of the euro zone's bailout fund, forcing European leaders to set up a second summit in four days on Wednesday.

The crisis has dragged on without any sign of a resolution, eroding consumer confidence and slowing economic growth in countries from China and India to Brazil. This week's data showed China's third-quarter gross domestic product expanded at the slowest pace in two years.

"The concerns haven't gone away," said Chow Penn Nee, an economist at UOB Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

"From stalling U.S. growth to Europe's problems and whether there's going to be a hard landing in China, it's all still on investors' minds."

Germany's government nearly halved its forecast for growth next year to one percent on Thursday due to dampened expectations for exports, compounding fears that Europe's powerhouse economy is facing a sharp slowdown.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a group of U.S. senators on Thursday that the debt crisis in Greece and Europe is also having an impact on the U.S. economy, according to Senator Richard Durbin.

Still, factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in October and the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell last week in fresh signs that the economy was likely to avoid a recession.

"There is some cause for cheer recently, as shown by U.S. data," said UOB's Chow.

SHARES CLIMB

Asian shares inched up while the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking big positions before Europe's weekend summit.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 3.9 percent to $6,995.50 a tonne, after dropping nearly 7 percent in the previous session.

The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFc3 climbed 1.5 percent to 51,710 yuan ($8,098) per tonne, after dropping 5.5 percent previously, the biggest decline in more than three weeks.

LME copper is expected to end the current sharp rebound around $7,090 per tonne and revisit the previous trading session's low of $6,710, according to Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.

The outlook for copper remained dismal, underscored by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's move to cut its sales forecasts for next year. The world's biggest publicly traded copper producer, facing strikes at two of its mines, cited an uncertain global economic prospect.

Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,625.67 an ounce, headed for a drop of 3.2 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly decline in almost a month.

U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.8 percent to $1,626.70 an ounce, off a two-week low of $1,604.7 in the previous session.

GADDAFI KILLED

In crude oil markets, Brent crude was steady after Muammar Gaddafi was killed as he was being captured by fighters in Libya, holder of Africa's biggest oil reserves.

"Serious security challenges persist in Libya that could hinder efforts to restore Libyan production fully," Helima L. Croft and Amrita Sen, analysts at Barclays Capital, said in a report late Thursday.

"The one area where Gaddafi's death could have a bearing on the oil market directly is security, as the reduction in violence could entice international oil companies to return to the areas that have been Gaddafi strongholds."

Eni SpA and Total SA are among oil companies producing in the North African nation.

FALLING STOCKPILES

ICE Brent crude for December LCOc1 rose 0.3 percent to $86.33 a barrel. U.S. December crude CLc1 gained 0.3 percent to $109.49 a barrel.

Crude prices have stayed high as inventories declined in the United States, the world's largest oil user.

Barclays Capital, which maintained its 2012 Brent crude price forecast of $115 a barrel, said on Thursday that the supply side of the oil market is far weaker now than it was in 2008.

Even as demand has moderated, both OPEC and non-OPEC supply has fallen faster, resulting in substantial inventory drawdowns through the year, Barclays said.

GRAINS MARKET

Grains rebounded amid cautious optimism before the weekend's European leader summit.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.5 percent to $6.53 a bushel by 0205 GMT and December wheat gained 0.5 percent to $6.33-3/4 a bushel. November soy was up 0.5 percent to $12.31-1/2 a bushel.

Soy Sc1 has lost almost 3 percent so far this week after soaring about 10 percent last week, corn Cc1 is up more than 2 percent in its third week of gains and wheat Wc1 has added 1.8 percent, its second straight week of increases.

"The markets seems to be reacting positively, but if you look at it realistically the rally may not last as there is nothing very concrete, it's just speculation about possible resolution to the debt crisis," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. (With additional reporting by Carrie Ho, Rujun Shen and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)