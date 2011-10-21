* Copper, gold, Brent crude snap two weeks of gains
* France, Germany split on fund's powers erodes investor
confidence
* Freeport's sales warning adds to gloomy outlook for copper
* Libya looks to increased oil production after Gaddafi's
death
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 Copper, gold and Brent
crude rebounded on Friday but are headed for weekly declines
after an impasse over the euro zone's rescue plan raised concern
the debt crisis is far from being resolved anytime soon.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange, spot gold and
Brent snapped two weeks of gains to fall this week.
Copper has dropped 7 percent this week, the biggest
slide since Sept. 25, while gold lost 3.2 percent this week and
Brent is down 2.9 percent.
France and Germany were split on how to expand the powers of
the euro zone's bailout fund, forcing European leaders to set up
a second summit in four days on Wednesday.
The crisis has dragged on without any sign of a resolution,
eroding consumer confidence and slowing economic growth in
countries from China and India to Brazil. This week's data
showed China's third-quarter gross domestic product expanded at
the slowest pace in two years.
"The concerns haven't gone away," said Chow Penn Nee, an
economist at UOB Bank Ltd. in Singapore.
"From stalling U.S. growth to Europe's problems and whether
there's going to be a hard landing in China, it's all still on
investors' minds."
Germany's government nearly halved its forecast for growth
next year to one percent on Thursday due to dampened
expectations for exports, compounding fears that Europe's
powerhouse economy is facing a sharp slowdown.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a group of U.S.
senators on Thursday that the debt crisis in Greece and Europe
is also having an impact on the U.S. economy, according to
Senator Richard Durbin.
Still, factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region
rebounded in October and the number of Americans claiming new
jobless benefits fell last week in fresh signs that the economy
was likely to avoid a recession.
"There is some cause for cheer recently, as shown by U.S.
data," said UOB's Chow.
SHARES CLIMB
Asian shares inched up while the euro clung to overnight
gains on Friday but looked set to stay in a tight range with
traders wary of taking big positions before Europe's weekend
summit.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 3.9
percent to $6,995.50 a tonne, after dropping nearly 7 percent in
the previous session.
The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange SCFc3 climbed 1.5 percent to 51,710 yuan
($8,098) per tonne, after dropping 5.5 percent previously, the
biggest decline in more than three weeks.
LME copper is expected to end the current sharp
rebound around $7,090 per tonne and revisit the previous trading
session's low of $6,710, according to Reuters technical analyst,
Wang Tao.
The outlook for copper remained dismal, underscored by
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's move to cut its
sales forecasts for next year. The world's biggest publicly
traded copper producer, facing strikes at two of its mines,
cited an uncertain global economic prospect.
Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,625.67 an
ounce, headed for a drop of 3.2 percent from a week earlier, its
biggest weekly decline in almost a month.
U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.8 percent to $1,626.70 an ounce,
off a two-week low of $1,604.7 in the previous session.
GADDAFI KILLED
In crude oil markets, Brent crude was steady after Muammar
Gaddafi was killed as he was being captured by fighters in
Libya, holder of Africa's biggest oil reserves.
"Serious security challenges persist in Libya that could
hinder efforts to restore Libyan production fully," Helima L.
Croft and Amrita Sen, analysts at Barclays Capital, said in a
report late Thursday.
"The one area where Gaddafi's death could have a bearing on
the oil market directly is security, as the reduction in
violence could entice international oil companies to return to
the areas that have been Gaddafi strongholds."
Eni SpA and Total SA are among oil companies producing in
the North African nation.
FALLING STOCKPILES
ICE Brent crude for December LCOc1 rose 0.3 percent to
$86.33 a barrel. U.S. December crude CLc1 gained 0.3 percent
to $109.49 a barrel.
Crude prices have stayed high as inventories declined in the
United States, the world's largest oil user.
Barclays Capital, which maintained its 2012 Brent crude
price forecast of $115 a barrel, said on Thursday that the
supply side of the oil market is far weaker now than it was in
2008.
Even as demand has moderated, both OPEC and non-OPEC supply
has fallen faster, resulting in substantial inventory drawdowns
through the year, Barclays said.
GRAINS MARKET
Grains rebounded amid cautious optimism before the weekend's
European leader summit.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.5 percent
to $6.53 a bushel by 0205 GMT and December wheat gained
0.5 percent to $6.33-3/4 a bushel. November soy was up 0.5
percent to $12.31-1/2 a bushel.
Soy Sc1 has lost almost 3 percent so far this week after
soaring about 10 percent last week, corn Cc1 is up more than 2
percent in its third week of gains and wheat Wc1 has added 1.8
percent, its second straight week of increases.
"The markets seems to be reacting positively, but if you
look at it realistically the rally may not last as there is
nothing very concrete, it's just speculation about possible
resolution to the debt crisis," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
(With additional reporting by Carrie Ho, Rujun Shen and Naveen
Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)