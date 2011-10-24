* Copper gains, spot gold rises for a second day

* European leaders make progress, promise plan by Wednesday

* China's manufacturing expands, HSBC index shows

* Brent crude climbs above $110 a barrel

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 Commodities gained across the board on Monday after Europe made progress in its plan to contain the region's debt crisis and an index showed China's manufacturing sector expanded in October.

Spot gold rose for a second day after four straight days of declines last week. Brent crude LCOc1 climbed more than $1 to above $110.56 a barrel after tumbling almost 3 percent last week.

Investors await Europe's unveiling of a plan on Wednesday to stave off a Greek default, write down debt and recapitalise banks as leaders near agreement on how to leverage their rescue fund to try stop the crisis from spreading.

HSBC's flash purchasing managers' index showed China's manufacturing sector expanded in October, snapping three months of contraction and easing concern demand may slump in the main driver of commodities demand growth.

"The China PMI got the market fired up, with a lot of shorts covering as the data suggested that the slowdown in China may have peaked," said David Thurtell, a London-based analyst at Citigroup Inc.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange increased 2.9 percent to $7,350 a tonne by 0349 GMT, after rallying more than 6 percent on Friday, its largest one-day advance since early 2010.

Zinc rose more than 5 percent in Shanghai SZNc3 and nearly 5 percent in London .

Spot gold rallied 1 percent to $1,657.6 an ounce and eased to $1,651.30 by 0725 GMT. Bullion has risen 16 percent this year in its 11th annual gain.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose as much as 1.4 percent to $1,658.6 before easing to $1,655.20.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.14 at $110.70 a barrel. Prices have jumped about 16 percent so far this year, and are headed for a third straight year of gains.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose $1.14 to $88.54 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen, Carrie Ho and Seng Li Peng)