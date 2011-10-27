(Recasts, updates comments, prices)
* Brent rises for the first time in three days
* Copper rises to highest in one month
* EU rescue deal boosts confidence
By Silvia Antonioli and Jane Lee
LONDON/KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 Commodities rose on
Thursday, led by crude oil and metals, after a deal by European
leaders to tackle the euro zone debt crisis enticed investors
back into riskier assets.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose for the first time in three days,
and copper on the London Metal Exchange gained almost 5 percent,
hitting its highest level in more than a month.
"We've seen an upturn in risk appetite across the board; the
equity markets have moved higher, the dollar's weakened and
that's tended to take a lot of commodities higher," Standard
Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers for them to accept a loss on their Greek government
bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to
contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
The agreement was reached after more than eight hours of
hard-nosed negotiations involving bankers, heads of state,
central bankers and the International Monetary Fund. It aims to
draw a line under spiraling debt problems that have threatened
to unravel the European single currency project.
Investor risk appetite weighed on the gold price, which
usually tends to benefit from uncertainty, although evidence of
demand for physical metal helped contain the slide. Spot gold
was up 0.4 percent at $1,726.89 an ounce at 1216 GMT.
"This morning is all about risk-on," said RBS commodities
strategist Nikos Kavalis. "Today the (gold) price has come under
some pressure but has been supported by good buying from private
banks."
SIGNS OF GROWTH
Investor confidence was also bolstered by data from the
United States showing signs of economic growth.
U.S. durable goods data on Wednesday indicated the economy
was heading into the fourth quarter with solid momentum, showing
that demand for a range of long-lasting U.S.-made goods rose at
the fastest pace in six months in September.
And in big commodity consumer China, there are expectations
the government may loosen a tight liquidity policy in the fourth
quarter as growth slows, while hopes are running high that
inflation has peaked.
Global stock prices and the euro rose on news of the deal,
and the dollar fell against a basket of currencies . A
weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the unit cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.22 at $111.13 a barrel, and
U.S. crude CLc1 gained $2.62 to $92.82 a barrel.
"The macro event and the financial markets are leading and
oil futures are reacting, even though the crude inventories in
the U.S. have increased substantially," said Victor Shum of
Purvin & Gertz.
Three-month copper on the LME rose 4.6 percent to
$8,035 a tonne, after rising 2 percent and touching a one-month
high in the previous session.
The metal is also being supported by labour disputes that
led Freeport MacMoRan Copper & Gold to declare force majeure at
its Grasberg mine on Wednesday.
Copper had lost a quarter of its value in the three months
through September, making it one of the worst performers among
commodities during that period. The industrial metal has
rebounded as strikes have disrupted output, with prices already
up 11 percent so far this quarter.
"Encouraging headlines on an agreement on measures to find a
solution to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis seems to be the
main driver," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
Grains also rose, with U.S. wheat up 1.7 percent on
Thursday. Corn firmed following its biggest drop in a month.
(Writing by Susan Thomas; additional reporting by Amanda Cooper
and Alex Lawler, editing by Jane Baird)