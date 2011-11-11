* Gold is set for third week of gains

* Brent crude trades near $114, up 20 percent for 2011

* Italy's vote to pave way for austerity measures

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 Commodities rose on Friday, pushing gold and crude oil into weekly gains, as investor concern that Europe's debt crisis will spread eased after Italy's senate prepared to vote for spending cuts.

Spot gold is headed for a third week of gains, its longest winning stretch in more than two months, while Brent crude was steady near $114, poised for a third week of increases, while copper snapped five days of declines.

"The swings in all markets are a reflection of the uncertainty and fear investors are experiencing," said Suan Teck Kin, a senior economist at UOB Bank in Singapore.

"There needs to be some solid responses from core euro nations. So far it's a case of kicking the can down the road."

Italy moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in a bid to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan both climbed 0.5 percent, after losses in the previous session.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,765.04 an ounce while U.S. gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,766.30.

"Given the ongoing high uncertainties and the current risk aversion, gold should remain well supported despite the latest price slump," Commerzbank said in a research note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 1 percent to $7,550 a tonne, after falling to a two-week low and ending down 2 percent previously. The industrial metal is headed for a drop of 4.1 percent on the week, its second such loss in a row.

The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.5 percent, to 55,630 yuan ($8,766.29) per tonne, also after touching a two-week low on Thursday and closing down 5.4 percent. The contract dropped 6.3 percent for the week.

Brent crude slipped 9 cents to $113.62 by 0735 GMT, after settling Thursday up $1.40 at $113.71. Prices have gained 20 percent this year as political turmoil in the Middle East and North Sea maintenance disrupt production.

U.S. crude traded 23 cents higher at $98.01 a barrel, after closing up $2.04 at $97.98, a three-month high. Futures are up for a sixth week.

Among grains, U.S. wheat futures posted modest gains as bargain hunters stepped in after a fall of nearly 4 percent the previous session when investors dumped contracts, spooked by weak U.S. grain exports and fallout from Europe's debt crisis.

On the week, however, wheat is heading for a loss of 1.8 percent, and soybean is set for a loss of 3.7 percent, as both rack up a second straight week of falls, while corn is on track to give up 1.1 percent. (With additional reporting by Bruce Hextall, Carrie Ho, Francis Kan and Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)