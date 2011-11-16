* Gold falls almost 1 pct as dollar strengthens
* U.S. crude declines from 16-week high
* Euro zone economy barely expanded in third quarter
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 Gold, U.S. crude and
platinum led a decline in commodities in Asia on Wednesday as
the threat of a worsening euro zone debt crisis sent investors
fleeing to the dollar.
Spot gold lost nearly one percent in its biggest
drop in more than two weeks, while U.S. crude fell from a
16-week high and platinum gave up 1.7 percent to decline
for a third day.
The economy of the 17-nation euro zone barely grew in the
third quarter, data on Tuesday showed. European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi has predicted the currency bloc will be
in a mild recession by the end of the year.
"Europe still has the capacity to handle this crisis but
they've got to stop dragging their feet," said Thomas Lam, the
Singapore-based chief economist at OSK-DMG, a venture between
OSK Holdings Bhd. and Deutsche Bank AG.
"They need to find ways to mitigate the downside risks to
growth."
The euro slipped to a one-month low against the dollar as
government bonds of core countries such as France came under
pressure. The common currency fell to $1.3460, its lowest
in more than a month, after the French bond yield spread over
benchmark German bunds hit euro-era highs.
The increase in Italian yields above the 7 percent level
considered unsustainable fed concern that the appointment of
former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government has
failed to dispel worries about the country's political and
economic future.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average lost 0.7 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.5 percent.
Spot gold lost 0.8 percent to $1,765.99 an ounce,
although prices have climbed 24 percent this year as they head
for an 11th annual gain. U.S. gold fell 0.9 percent to
$1,766.50. Platinum lost 1.7 percent to $1,610.49 an
ounce.
Copper for three-month delivery on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $7,672 per tonne. Prices of the
industrial metal rose early on Wednesday after the U.S. economy
gave some cheer to markets as retail sales increased in October
and a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose this month
for the first time since May.
Brent crude slipped 55 cents to $111.63 a barrel,
while U.S. oil fell a steeper 66 cents to $98.71
following a surprise build in crude stocks in the world's
largest oil consumer, the United States.
"The debt crisis seems to be spreading from peripheral euro
zone countries to core euro zone countries such as France," said
Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress.
Wheat dropped almost 1 percent, falling for five out of six
sessions with additional pressure coming from plentiful global
supplies, which offer stiff competition to U.S. exporters and
are eating into corn's share in the animal feed market.
December corn slid 0.8 percent to $6.40-1/2 a bushel,
while December wheat lost 0.6 percent to $6.28-3/4 a
bushel. Soybeans fell from a one-week high, losing almost
1 percent to $11.89-3/4 a bushel.
(With additional reporting by Manash Goswami, Carrie Ho, Naveen
Thukral and Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)