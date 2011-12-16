* Copper, gold rise but are headed for weekly declines
* U.S. economic data point to growth in world's largest
economy
* Europe's debt worries remain a concern
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 Copper, gold and
grains rebounded on Friday, reducing declines for the week, as
signs of economic growth in the United States bolstered optimism
that demand will be supported by the largest economy, even as
Europe's crisis hurts emerging economies.
Commodities are poised for weekly losses, with copper
headed for a loss of 6 percent and spot gold set
for a loss of 7 percent, as each marks its biggest weekly fall
since late September, while Brent crude was on course
for a loss of 4 percent.
Prices took a battering earlier in the week over investors'
disappointment at European leaders' lack of concrete action to
resolve a two-year-old debt crisis.
"Europe remains a major concern while growth in other
parts of the world, such as China, is also slowing," said Ang
Kok Heng, who helps manage about $400 million as chief
investment officer at Phillip Capital Management Sdn in Kuala
Lumpur.
"The U.S.'s commodity consumption is steady but it's growth
in China's consumption that's driving demand and determining
prices."
The euro zone's financial troubles have spread beyond the
region, as confidence ebbed.
JAPAN BUSINESS SENTIMENT WORSENS
Japan's business sentiment index worsened in the three
months to December, the central bank's tankan survey showed, as
a stubbornly strong yen, Europe's debt crisis and slowing global
growth clouded the country's recovery prospects.
On Thursday, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey
showed China's factory output shrank again in December after new
orders fell.
The contraction highlighted concern that manufacturers are
struggling with waning global demand and tight domestic credit
conditions in China, the world's biggest consumer of copper.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 2 percent to $7,357 a tonne, after reaching a session
high of $7,359.75, heading for its biggest weekly loss since the
end of September and the first annual decline in three years.
Spot gold jumped 1.6 percent to $1,595.30 an ounce,
off a 2-1/2-month low of $1,560.36 in the previous session.
Bullion has fallen a second week. U.S. gold rose 1.2
percent to $1,596.40.
Demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has also waned as
tighter credit reduced the amount investors could borrow to bet
on commodities, equities or other assets.
Credit Agricole said on Thursday it would stop trading
commodities and reduce its financing of the market, a sign that
the volatility in commodities trading has led to losses or
become less profitable than past years.
The formerly farm-focused bank that had boosted its energy
trading in recent years warned on Wednesday of losses and
write-downs as it struggles to cope with the credit crunch.
OIL, GRAINS
The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on
Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses. Declines
in the U.S. dollar make commodities denominated in the greenback
cheaper for buyers paying in other currencies.
Brent crude futures rose above $104 a barrel on Friday on
worries about supply disruption after the U.S. Congress approved
a bill imposing sanctions on Iran's central bank, limiting
buyers' ability to pay for oil from the Islamic Republic.
Chicago soybeans rose around half a percent, gaining for a
second straight day, on concerns over dry weather in South
America, while corn and wheat also edged up after two sessions
of losses.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5
percent to $11.17 a bushel by 0355 GMT. March wheat added
0.1 percent to $5.80 a bushel and March corn gained 0.1
percent to $5.79-3/4 a bushel.
"The U.S. buys 10 units of commodities and it hardly changes
but China's the one buying seven units and growing its demand
very quickly," said Phillip Capital's Ang.
(Reporting by Jane Lee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)