* Brent at 16-month low, WTI at weakest since Oct

* Poor U.S. jobs data amplifies world growth fears

* Gold off modestly after Friday's over 4 pct jump

* Coming Up: US factory orders; 1400 GMT

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, June 4 Oil and Shanghai copper slid to multi-month lows on Monday, rubber sank more than 5 percent and some Chinese commodities reached their downside limits as investors cashed out of riskier assets amid a darkening outlook for the global economy.

Gold mostly held its ground after its biggest rally in more than three years on Friday suggested bullion is regaining its safe-haven draw at a time when the U.S. economy is faltering, China is slowing down and Europe is stuck in a debt crisis.

In grains, corn and wheat edged up as focus returned to bad weather threatening supplies.

Brent crude lost nearly 2 percent to hit a session low of $96.61 a barrel, lowest since late January 2011. By 0745 GMT, it stood at $96.97, down 1.5 percent and stretching its losing run to a fifth straight day.

The crude benchmark has now lost about 25 percent since peaking this year at $128.40 in March.

"Brent at $100 was a strong psychological support and we just blew through that. So now I think people will be taking their money out of risky assets because everybody is afraid to pick a bottom," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

U.S. crude fell 1.7 percent to $81.82, after falling to as low as $81.50, its weakest since last October.

In the oil markets, demand fears have overtaken supply concerns linked to stalled talks on key producer Iran's nuclear programme, with top exporter Saudi Arabia also lifting output in recent months.

Spot gold eased 0.6 percent to $1,615.16 an ounce, mostly clinging to its big gains on Friday.

Gold soared 4.3 percent in the prior session, its best showing since January 2009, after dismal U.S. jobs data revived hopes the Federal Reserve may come to the rescue of the world's top economy via another round of bond buying.

MORE STIMULUS?

Gold fell more than 6 percent in May to extend its losses to a fourth straight month, the longest monthly losing streak in more than 12 years, as investors piled into the greenback, U.S. Treasuries and German Bund amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Friday's data showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew a paltry 69,000 in May, less than half what analysts had expected, and readings for the past two months revised down sent financial markets into a tailspin, as it raised the risks ahead for the global economy.

But so surprisingly weak was the data, it raised hopes the United States would act to stimulate the economy, helping keep gold's shine.

"Given the sheer magnitude of job losses since the post-Lehman crisis, the current pace of U.S. labour market recovery is worryingly inadequate," Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, said in a note.

"Hence, the latest fumble in U.S. job market recovery strengthens the case for more policy stimulus from the Fed."

Shanghai copper dropped nearly 3 percent to close at 52,770 yuan ($8,300) a tonne, after falling to seven-month lows of 52,330 yuan earlier. The London Metal Exchange is shut on Monday and Tuesday for U.K. public holidays.

Rubber was also caught in the sell-off, with prices in Tokyo and Shanghai slumping more than 5 percent, and industry players say they are not counting on top exporter and producer Thailand intervening aggressively to buoy prices.

The key rubber contract in Tokyo fell to as low as 240.3 yen per kg, a level not seen since November 2009 and the one in Shanghai closed at its downside limit of 22,305 yuan per tone, its weakest since July 2010.

China's Zhengzhou cotton futures also slid by its daily limit to end at 18,640 yuan a tonne, its lowest since September 2010. New York cotton fell nearly 4 percent to 2-1/2-year lows.

"If overseas cotton prices continue to go down, (Chinese) prices will face big downward pressure, since some textile mills were considering to import cheaper cotton with full import duty," said Zhang Wenming, analyst with Wanda Future Co.

Chicago corn rose 2 percent to $5.62-1/4 a bushel, ending a four-session losing streak and recovering from a one-and-half year low, with a dry spell in the U.S. Midwest threatening yields as old-crop supplies remained tight. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Singapore and Coco Li in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)