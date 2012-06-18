* Oil, copper fall into red; gold pares loss
By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 18 A rally in commodities
faded on Monday after investors began looking beyond the
short-term boost from the victory of pro-bailout parties in the
Greek election and turned their focus back onto wider problems
in the euro zone debt crisis.
Oil, copper and wheat jumped when markets opened in Asia as
political parties supporting debt-stricken Greece's bailout won
Sunday's election, briefly fuelling appetite for riskier assets.
But the warm sentiment failed to last as crude oil and
copper dipped into negative territory and many other commodities
gave up gains.
Gold was already down, snapping a six-day rally, as the
Greek election outcome meant less interest from investors
looking for a safe haven.
Greece's centre-right New Democracy party will try to form a
coalition on Monday with other parties backing the international
bailout, but analysts cautioned the optimism and the price gains
may be short-lived.
Investors were also concerned whether leaders at a Group of
20 summit will produce a lasting solution to the European debt
crisis at a two-day meeting in Mexico.
"The economic outlook is upsetting people more than security
issues around Iran, and they realise that nothing really has
come out of Greece, except that the crunch may have been delayed
for a while," said Roy Jordan, an oil analyst at Facts Global
Energy.
OIL GOES INTO RED
Brent crude oil touched a one-week high of $99.50 a
barrel in early trade but fell by nearly 1 percent to below $97
by midday in Europe. U.S. oil also fell into the red
after hitting a one-week top of $85.60.
Brent futures have dropped by more than 20 percent since
April, to trade below $100 a barrel for the first time since
early 2011.
"We should see the concerns over Italy and Spain restricting
any further upside moves on crude," said Jim Ritterbusch,
president of trading consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates in
Galena, Illinois.
Oil players are also watching the start of talks in Moscow
between world powers and major oil producer Iran on the
country's nuclear programme.
The United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany are hoping to win concessions from Tehran and forestall
a potential new war in the Middle East that could disrupt oil
supplies.
GOLD LOSES SHINE
Spot gold dropped about half a percent to $1,620 an
ounce, after falling more than 1 percent earlier as the Greek
outcome revived appetite for riskier assets.
Bullion, which often tracks movements in the euro, ignored
steep gains in the single currency, but analysts are convinced
gold's losses should be curbed, given the shaky global economy.
"The battle has been won, but the war is far from over,"
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said. "That's what the
markets seem to be looking at this morning already, with the
rally proving to be very short-lived. One would have expected it
to last for at least the next couple of days."
This week's U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) meeting, from which investors will be seeking
more clues to the chances of a third round of quantitative
easing after a recent spate of weak U.S. economic data, will be
key for the gold market.
"(We) now expect the FOMC to ease policy further and see a
short-term extension of (stimulus programme) Operation Twist as
the most likely outcome," Barclays said in a note.
Gold is up around 4 percent so far this month, mainly after
rising by around that much on June 1 - its biggest rally in more
than three years - when dismal U.S. jobs data fuelled talk of
more U.S. monetary easing.
Copper also went into negative territory, dipping
below $7,500 a tonne, coming off the session's peak of $7,615,
its loftiest since May 30.
Also weighing on copper was data showing average home prices
in China's 70 major cities fell for a third straight month on an
annual basis since Beijing imposed strict curbs on property
speculation more than two years ago.
China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40
percent of global demand.
In a sign that the bears were still lurking, the latest data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that funds
had extended their bearish copper bets last week, turning in
their largest net short holding since March 2009.
Grains mostly bucked the weaker trend, clinging to the day's
gains, with Chicago July wheat up 1.2 percent at $6.16-1/2
a bushel after rising as high as $6.19-1/2. December corn
gained 1.5 percent to $5.13-1/2 after touching a session high of
$5.16-1/2.
Coffee and sugar also fell into the red after the wider
rally about Greece faded, but cocoa remained slightly firmer.
