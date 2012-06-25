* Corn surges over 7 pct as drought threatens crops

* Oil gives up gains as storm misses Gulf of Mexico

* Gold rises on safe-haven buying

By Josephine Mason

NEW YORK, June 25 Grains swept U.S. commodities higher on Monday with corn surging more than 7 percent as soaring temperatures in the Midwest jeopardized crops, while oil slipped as the season's first major storm missed the production-rich Gulf of Mexico.

Precious metals and grains bucked the weaker financial markets, with equities and the euro both lower as investors parked money in perceived safe havens ahead of the European summit later this week.

U.S. corn futures surged the daily 40-cent limit to their highest since early February as hot and dry weather in the key U.S. Midwest growing region, the world's top supplier, hurt yield prospects.

With global stocks running low, the market has been counting on a bumper crop this year.

Corn futures for December delivery headed for their biggest daily gain in the life of the contract at the Chicago Board of Trade, while new-crop soybean futures advanced more than 3 percent after weekend rain disappointed and forecasts called for more hot and dry weather.

"It's a classic weather market," said Dale Durchholz, an analyst at Agrivsor LLC in Bloomington, Illinois. "The weather forecasters are talking about triple-digit temperatures (degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday and Friday, at a time when corn is most vulnerable - you have a crop that is just starting the pollination process."

There was little to no rain in the forecast in the Midwest for the next 10 days while temperatures would rise later this week to the upper 80s F and mid-90s F (27 to 32 degrees Celsius), adding further stress to the corn and soybean crops, said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.

FLIGHT TO SAFETY

Gold broke ranks with the weaker broader markets as investors sought refuge in safe haven assets after Germany dashed any hope that Europe would issue common euro zone bonds to underpin its single currency. That move came after Spain formally applied for bailout loans to capitalize its banks.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8 percent at $1,583.99 an ounce by 4.05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT). Many investors also fear the EU summit this week will do little to calm the region's debt crisis.

Cyprus' request for an EU rescue also encouraged buying of bullion.

"It's obviously a flight to quality, and gold is trading like a currency instead of a commodity. Until gold breaks out of this trading range, I suspect volume is going to remain tepid," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Financial Asset Management.

Some short covering also aided prices following their 3.5-percent drop last week, its worst weekly performance since May.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 1.09 percent at 270.9 as gains in grains and metals helped to offset a weaker oil market. It was also a bounce back from September 2010 lows hit last week.

STORM WATCH

U.S. crude oil futures fell back again on Monday as hopes faded that a European Union summit this week will craft a solution to the region's debt crisis and as forecasts showed Debby turning toward Florida and away from the region that is home to roughly 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Selling resumed on Monday after a brief respite on Friday when Debby's threat had pushed oil prices up about 2 percent. NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $79.21 a barrel, down 55 cents, or 0.69 percent.

Major oil and gas producers that had shut production or evacuated personnel as a precaution against the storm have started returning workers to platforms or restarting operations in the Gulf.

"Oil continues to be weighed down by negative sentiment for global growth ahead of a two-day summit of EU leaders June 28," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Brent crude oil futures eked out a small gain though after spending most of the U.S. session in the red. A late spurt of short-covering saw London Brent crude for August delivery settle at $91.01 a barrel, up 3 cents, after trading between $89.60 and $91.75.

As of last week, both Brent and U.S. crude have fallen more than 25 percent from their year's high of $128.40 and $110.50 respectively hit in March as investors have been cutting positions in assets considered risky such as oil.

Orange juice futures were also hit as Debby weakened and appeared unlikely to cause significant damage to citrus groves in Florida, the country's main growing region. Key September frozen concentrated orange juice eased 0.55 cent to close at $1.1515 per lb, dealing from $1.1465 to $1.1760.

Elsewhere, copper was firmer amid signs of tentative buying in China, the world's largest consumer.

Limited copper restocking by Chinese investors, designed to exploit a favorable arbitrage between London and Shanghai, worked to support prices at the start of the week.

In New York, the now-active COMEX September contract rose 1.05 cents to settle at $3.3255 per lb, after dealing between $3.2880 and $3.3420.

In softs markets, raw sugar futures edged higher, supported by delays in shipments in top producer Brazil, while arabica coffee climbed nearly 2 percent.

($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Additional reporting by Frank Tang, Michael Hirtzer and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)