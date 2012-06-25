* Corn surges over 7 pct as drought threatens crops
* Oil gives up gains as storm misses Gulf of Mexico
* Gold rises on safe-haven buying
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, June 25 Grains swept U.S. commodities
higher on Monday with corn surging more than 7 percent as
soaring temperatures in the Midwest jeopardized crops, while oil
slipped as the season's first major storm missed the
production-rich Gulf of Mexico.
Precious metals and grains bucked the weaker financial
markets, with equities and the euro both lower as investors
parked money in perceived safe havens ahead of the European
summit later this week.
U.S. corn futures surged the daily 40-cent limit to their
highest since early February as hot and dry weather in the key
U.S. Midwest growing region, the world's top supplier, hurt
yield prospects.
With global stocks running low, the market has been counting
on a bumper crop this year.
Corn futures for December delivery headed for their
biggest daily gain in the life of the contract at the Chicago
Board of Trade, while new-crop soybean futures advanced more
than 3 percent after weekend rain disappointed and forecasts
called for more hot and dry weather.
"It's a classic weather market," said Dale Durchholz, an
analyst at Agrivsor LLC in Bloomington, Illinois. "The weather
forecasters are talking about triple-digit temperatures (degrees
Fahrenheit) on Thursday and Friday, at a time when corn is most
vulnerable - you have a crop that is just starting the
pollination process."
There was little to no rain in the forecast in the Midwest
for the next 10 days while temperatures would rise later this
week to the upper 80s F and mid-90s F (27 to 32 degrees
Celsius), adding further stress to the corn and soybean crops,
said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Gold broke ranks with the weaker broader markets as
investors sought refuge in safe haven assets after Germany
dashed any hope that Europe would issue common euro zone bonds
to underpin its single currency. That move came after Spain
formally applied for bailout loans to capitalize its banks.
Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8 percent at $1,583.99 an ounce by
4.05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT). Many investors also fear the EU summit
this week will do little to calm the region's debt crisis.
Cyprus' request for an EU rescue also encouraged buying of
bullion.
"It's obviously a flight to quality, and gold is trading
like a currency instead of a commodity. Until gold breaks out of
this trading range, I suspect volume is going to remain tepid,"
said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Financial Asset
Management.
Some short covering also aided prices following their
3.5-percent drop last week, its worst weekly performance since
May.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 1.09
percent at 270.9 as gains in grains and metals helped to offset
a weaker oil market. It was also a bounce back from September
2010 lows hit last week.
STORM WATCH
U.S. crude oil futures fell back again on Monday as hopes
faded that a European Union summit this week will craft a
solution to the region's debt crisis and as forecasts showed
Debby turning toward Florida and away from the region that is
home to roughly 20 percent of U.S. oil production.
Selling resumed on Monday after a brief respite on Friday
when Debby's threat had pushed oil prices up about 2 percent.
NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $79.21 a
barrel, down 55 cents, or 0.69 percent.
Major oil and gas producers that had shut production or
evacuated personnel as a precaution against the storm have
started returning workers to platforms or restarting operations
in the Gulf.
"Oil continues to be weighed down by negative sentiment for
global growth ahead of a two-day summit of EU leaders June 28,"
said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent crude oil futures eked out a small gain though after
spending most of the U.S. session in the red. A late spurt of
short-covering saw London Brent crude for August delivery
settle at $91.01 a barrel, up 3 cents, after trading between
$89.60 and $91.75.
As of last week, both Brent and U.S. crude have fallen more
than 25 percent from their year's high of $128.40 and $110.50
respectively hit in March as investors have been cutting
positions in assets considered risky such as oil.
Orange juice futures were also hit as Debby weakened and
appeared unlikely to cause significant damage to citrus groves
in Florida, the country's main growing region. Key September
frozen concentrated orange juice eased 0.55 cent to close
at $1.1515 per lb, dealing from $1.1465 to $1.1760.
Elsewhere, copper was firmer amid signs of tentative buying
in China, the world's largest consumer.
Limited copper restocking by Chinese investors, designed to
exploit a favorable arbitrage between London and Shanghai,
worked to support prices at the start of the week.
In New York, the now-active COMEX September contract
rose 1.05 cents to settle at $3.3255 per lb, after dealing
between $3.2880 and $3.3420.
In softs markets, raw sugar futures edged higher, supported
by delays in shipments in top producer Brazil, while arabica
coffee climbed nearly 2 percent.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Additional reporting by Frank
Tang, Michael Hirtzer and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)