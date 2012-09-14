* Gains in some sectors may be tempered by weak demand

* London copper jumps 4 pct to 4-1/2-month high

* Brent extends gains to 7th day, hits 4-month peak

* Gold touches fresh 6-month high (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Copper, gold and oil surged to multi-month highs on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to stimulate the world's top economy spurred expectations for a fresh wave of investment flows into commodity markets.

Many analysts were cautious, however, about sustained price gains in some sectors like industrial metals unless physical demand picks up.

The Fed said it will buy $40 billion worth of mortgage debt a month until the U.S. jobs market improves, fueling a rally in risky assets that have suffered for months from uncertainty on the global economic outlook.

Base metals outperformed and grains rose modestly as global stocks surged to a 13-month peak.

The dollar index touched a four-month low, making it cheaper for holders of other currencies to buy commodities prices in dollars.

Investors cheered the U.S. central bank's decision to make its third round of bond purchases indefinite or until it is able to bring down the unemployment rate, currently at 8.1 percent.

"The Fed will be indirectly adding more liquidity into the asset markets and that money will need to go somewhere and part of it will go into commodities," said Olivier Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

The positive impact of the Fed's policy move, however, unless backed by a recovery in demand and economies in Europe and China, could prove fleeting, other analysts say.

"The Fed's move is certainly bullish for commodities, but I don't think we want to assume that the bullishness in commodities is as open ended as the QE3 program itself," said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.

"The decisive thing is going to be a question of how things in the euro zone and China will pan out because if China's demand doesn't recover as quickly then a lot of this euphoria is going to fade."

COPPER BIGGEST GAINER

Base metals were the biggest gainers among major commodities, with three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rising as much as 4 percent to $8,408 a tonne, its loftiest since early May.

Lead and zinc surged to their highest levels in more than six months and aluminium hit a 5-1/2 month high.

Attention would now turn to top metals consumer China, which accounts for 40 percent of copper demand, analysts said.

"We would caution that we remain very skeptical of the longer-term implications of this. There is a likelihood that the price gains will not be sustained and prices will fall back again as the demand situation is still very poor," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics.

Many analysts also expect a correction in gold in the short term, but are bullish about further gains later in the year since Fed's open-ended debt purchase plan raised inflation concerns.

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to hit a session peak of $1,777.51 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 29 and adding to a 2 percent gain on Thursday.

The Fed's action suggests the U.S. central bank's focus has shifted to reducing the unemployment rate from ensuring price stability, sharpening gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

"After the move we had, not just yesterday, but over the last two or three weeks I think it would be natural to look for a period of consolidation," said Tom Kendall, an analyst at Credit Suisse in London.

"But certainly going into the back end of this year, I would be looking for gold to be getting towards at least the $1,850 level."

Gold is on course to extend its winning streak to a fourth straight week and copper to its second.

MIDDLE EAST PREMIUM

Brent crude rose for a seventh straight session, peaking at a four-month high of $117.95 a barrel, up 1.8 percent. U.S. crude futures hit a session high of $100.42 a barrel, a level last seen in early May.

Oil was also supported by escalating anti-U.S. protests over a film demonstrators consider blasphemous to Islam.

Protesters attacked the U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on Thursday, while the United States sent warships towards Libya, where the U.S. ambassador was killed in related violence this week. Demonstrations have also taken place in Kuwait, Iran, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Morocco and Sudan.

"The Middle East premium is starting to be thrown into the oil price a little bit, adding about $5 to the price," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.

"A lot of the dissident parties will use the film as a means to promote more unrest. As a result of that, I see it continuing for a while."

Gains in U.S. grains were much more modest, at less than half a percent, with prices of corn, soybeans and wheat having rallied far earlier than other commodities due to tighter supply outlook.

The gains were also capped by an decline in demand from top consumer China which has taken the steam out of a recent rally in prices triggered by the worst drought in more than five decades that has ravaged crops across the U.S. grain belt.

In softs, arabica coffee extended gains to hit a seven-week high, as softs were swept up in the commodities rally reacting to the Fed's stimulus plan.

Raw sugar traded above 20 cents for the first time this month, while cocoa futures were also higher, in line with riskier assets from shares to commodities. (Additional reporting by Peg Mackey, Harpreet Bhal and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Alison Birrane)