* Natural gas up 32 pct in 2013, oil gains 8 pct
* Corn worst performer with 40 pct decline
* Copper near 4-month peak, aluminium near 2-month high
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Natural gas is set to be the
best performing commodity in 2013 with U.S. oil also gaining,
but gold is facing its biggest fall since 1981 as commodities
end the year with all eyes on signs of a global economic
pick-up.
Corn has suffered the most in 2013 with losses mounting to
nearly 40 percent as record U.S. production boosts global
supplies, while major consumer China is cutting back on expected
imports.
For 2014, investors in commodity markets are focusing on an
improved economic outlook in top consumers the United States and
China, although increased supply may spoil the party,
particularly for oil and copper.
"This optimism that we are living through will help support
commodity markets in the first and second quarters," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of commodity research firm
Barratt's Bulletin in Sydney.
"It should provide an undercurrent of strength."
NATURAL GAS JUMPS
U.S. natural gas futures have climbed steeply amid fresh
signs of chilly winter weather and stronger than usual seasonal
demand with the front month contract up nearly 26 percent
since Nov. 1.
If drawdowns for the rest of the heating season match the
five-year average pace, it would result in the lowest end-winter
inventory since 2008. That could help prop up prices next year
as utilities scramble to rebuild stocks.
U.S. oil prices are on track to end the year up 8
percent, recouping a 7 percent decline in 2012, but could come
under pressure as the U.S. shale oil boom curbs imports by the
world's largest oil consumer.
Brent futures held above $111 a barrel on Tuesday on
worries of a prolonged outage from OPEC member Libya. The
benchmark is set to end the year nearly flat in a year where
supply disruption fears have offset concerns of weak demand.
GOLD PLUNGES
Gold, which has lost 28 percent in 2013, is heading
for its biggest annual decline since 1981 as investors ploughed
money into equities, where the Dow Jones Index has jumped
26 percent and Japan's Nikkei surged nearly 60 percent.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund fell 40 percent in 2013 to
their lowest level since 2009 as investors lost faith in bullion
as a hedge against inflation, anticipating the U.S. Federal
Reserve's move to trim its commodity-friendly bond purchases.
"For the next quarter, precious metals as a whole still look
weak," said Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central
Pte Ltd in Singapore. "The U.S. economy will look to recover and
the stock market is also looking much more attractive at this
moment."
Expectations of revived growth in China have pushed London
copper to four-month highs, while aluminium is hovering near a
two-month top.
But even though copper has almost gained 5 percent
in December, the market is still down nearly 7 percent this
year. Ample copper concentrate expected to flow into the market
next year could cap gains fuelled by growth prospects.
In agricultural markets, U.S. corn futures have fallen
nearly 40 percent, the biggest annual slide on record, following
a bumper global crop, including a rebound in U.S. production.
Adding to corn's woes, China has rejected more than half a
million tonnes of U.S. corn - citing unapproved genetically
modified strains - and has imposed strict checks as Beijing
seeks to curb cheap imports and support domestic prices.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)