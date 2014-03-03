* Brent and WTI rise over $2/barrel, wheat rises by up to 4.5 pct

* Worries over supply disruptions back gains in oil, wheat

* Gold rises 1.7 pct to 4-month high (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 3 Oil hit multi-month highs and wheat climbed more than 4 percent on Monday as rising tension between Ukraine and Russia fueled worries over supply disruptions, with gold gaining more than 1 percent as Kiev prepares for war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend Russian interests and nationals in his neighbour, spurning Western pleas not to intervene.

Russia is the world's biggest oil producer and newly installed Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Moscow's move to use military force was a "declaration of war".

U.S. crude for April delivery jumped as much as $2.06 to $104.65 a barrel, the highest since Sept. 23. The contract was up $1.23 at $103.82 by 0647 GMT.

Brent crude hit a session high of $111.24 per barrel, its loftiest since Jan. 2, and was last up $1.76 at $110.83.

"On the whole it does look like commodities are wound up for a bit of a spring," said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Bank.

"Whether the Russian influence will spread beyond Crimea and whether we will find further fracturing in Ukraine and the involvement of the NATO in some sense will determine exactly how far and how quickly prices can go."

Obama and the leaders of Britain, Germany and Poland expressed "grave concern" on Sunday over Russia's intrusion into Ukraine, which they called a breach of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

"Oil markets are reacting on the potential that the situation could worsen," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "We don't see any fundamental impact on oil markets yet, and it is still very much sentiment driven."

"But I definitely suspect oil will move much higher, if it actually comes to war. U.S. crude could easily surpass $110 and a $120 target is not out of the question," said Le Brun.

U.S. wheat futures rallied as much as 4.5 percent to their highest since Dec. 17 amid fears of disruptions to shipments from the Black Sea, one of the world's key exporting regions.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery hit a session peak of $6.29-1/2 a bushel, before curbing gains to trade at $6.22-1/2, up 3.4 percent.

Ukraine, among the world's top suppliers of wheat, is forecast to export 10 million tonnes of the grain in 2013/14, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Russia's shipments are projected to reach 16.5 million tonnes.

Chicago corn rose 2.6 percent to $4.75-1/2 a bushel, after touching a session peak of $4.77-1/4, the highest since Sept. 30.

Ukraine is forecast to export 18.5 million tonnes of corn in the current marketing season, representing 16 percent of world trade, according to the USDA.

GOLD UPSIDE

Spot gold rose 1.7 percent to an intraday high of $1,348.30 an ounce, its strongest since Oct. 30.

A recent series of weak U.S. data, which showed how much a cold snap has hurt activity in the world's top economy, has helped burnish gold's safe-haven appeal.

But the precious metal has found tough resistance at $1,350 partly because the U.S. Federal Reserve looks bent on tapering its bullion-friendly bond-buying stimulus.

"If and when these risks in Ukraine step up, gold might accentuate its upside again," said Varathan of Mizuho Bank.

The tensions come at a nervous time for markets as activity in China's factory sector slowed to an eight-month low in February, a government survey showed on Saturday, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy as demand weakens.

That helped put more pressure on copper which fell for a second straight month in February. China is the world's top user of the base metal, accounting for about 40 percent of global demand.

London copper was off half a percent at $6,967 a tonne, after dropping to a low of $6,963.25, its weakest since early December. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)