By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Brent crude fell on Monday on hopes Libya would soon resume oil output after rebels entered Tripoli and gold soared to a record as an uncertain global economic outlook spurred safe-haven buying.

The worries over global growth, however, did not spark broad-based selling in commodities as they did last week with copper edging up on Monday and wheat at two-month highs on concern about the U.S. crop.

On the oil market, Brent prices wilted as Italy's foreign minister said oil company ENI has already sent staff back to the country to look into the restart of production.

"Brent is taking more of a battering but that's only to be expected," said Christopher Bellew, a trader at Jefferies Bache.

Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered, last-ditch resistance in Tripoli after rebels swept into the heart of the capital, cheered on by crowds hailing the end of Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years in power.

Libya pumped around 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), nearly 2 percent of global supply, before the war cut output. Most of Libya's high-quality crude flowed to European refiners, but after Libyan exports ceased, tighter supply drove Brent to a two-year high of $127.02 in April. Output has fallen to almost nothing during the conflict.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell as much as 3.2 percent to a low of$105.15 a barrel and later recovered to $107.05 as the dollar weakened. U.S. crude CLc1 was up 0.9 percent to $83.03 a barrel after dropping to as low as $81.13. The front-month September U.S. crude contract expires on Monday.

Libyan rebels said last week they could resume oil output at two large fields in the east of the country within three weeks.

GOLD SEEN HITTING $2,000

Gold's surge to a new peak was its 10th record high this month. The gains were fuelled by fears the U.S. economy could slide into a recession after a recent spate of poor data and speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may launch a further round of monetary easing. Analysts predict bullion could hit $2,000 soon, given the strong momentum.

"We are not expecting anything supporting the U.S. economy or the macro data for at least a couple of months. Europe we regard even weaker," said Tom Price, global commodity analyst at UBS.

"We are thinking $1,900-$2,000 over the very short period of time is a likely target."

Spot gold jumped nearly 2 percent to an all-time high of $1,894.10 an ounce. So far this month, bullion is up more than 15 percent, its best showing since September 1999.

All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where investors would be looking for hints of stimulus measures after Bernanke is expected to acknowledge the slow pace of growth of the world's top economy.

The U.S. economy is growing so slowly that it will take years to bring the unemployment rate down from above 9 percent to the more normal 5-1/2 percent, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Sandra Pianalto said on Friday.

COPPER EDGES UP

In industrial metals, copper was restricted to a narrow band of trading, but got support from firm Chinese demand and supply risks.

"The market is stuck in a range and I wouldn't expect a dramatic pullback from here unless there is another sovereign downgrade or default. By the start of next month we are likely to go back to more fundamental-based trading," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $8,838 a tonne.

The labor union at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, last week threatened to stage a one-day stoppage on Sept. 2 if the mine's operator does not hire back workers fired after a previous disruption.

Supply issues supported grain prices, with Chicago wheat rising 1.2 percent to $7.70 a bushel, near the day's high of $7.72-1/2, its loftiest since June 16. Corn gained 1.0 percent to $7.32-1/2.

Supplies of U.S. high-protein spring wheat have been tight for months, and the 2011 harvest that traders hoped would replenish grain bins is running a few weeks later than normal after widespread planting delays.

Raw sugar futures rose in early trade, buoyed by diminishing crop prospects in top producer Brazil, while coffee eased, under pressure from bearish outside markets including lower oil and world stocks, and cocoa was firm. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen, Jan Harvey, Claire Milhench, Harpreet Bhal and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Jason Neely)