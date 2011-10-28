* Crude oil, copper slip but head for weekly gains
* Brent stays above $111 as EU debt plan boosts confidence
* U.S. economic expansion spurs commodity demand
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 Crude oil and copper
slipped on Friday after a sharp rise in the previous session,
but optimism surrounding Europe's initiatives to tackle the
region's debt crisis and expansion in the U.S. economy kept most
commodities firmly on track for weekly gains.
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to
contain the region's two-year-old crisis but are now under
pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's
debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.
"The market will now be able to stop fascinating about the
problems in Europe, the risks posed by Europe, and look at the
underlying fundamentals which aren't as bad as market prices
suggested in recent times," said Warren Hogan, chief economist
at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Melbourne.
U.S. crude CLc1 fell 80 cents to $93.16, after a 4 percent
rise on Thursday, but was headed for a weekly gain of more than
6 percent, its biggest since early March. Although Brent crude
LCOc1 shed 0.5 percent, it stayed above $111 and was set for a
1.8 percent gain this week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.8 percent, after rising about 6 percent in the
previous session, but was on track to see a stellar 13 percent
gain on the week - the biggest gain since January 2009.
"You got an initial knee-jerk reaction yesterday with prices
going up, and probably there's some selling going on now based
on the reality that it's still a way to go to solve the
problems," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp.
U.S. President Barack Obama said Europe's agreement had
calmed global markets and it was now important the countries
follow through on implementation of the pact.
A firm dollar, up about 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies , also weighed on prices. A stronger dollar
makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Data out of the United States on Thursday showed that the
world's biggest economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in
the third quarter but consumer confidence in October dropped to
a 2-1/2-year low.
GOLD PRICES
Precious metals held steady after rallying in tandem with
other riskier assets over the last few days.
Spot gold climbed to a one-month top of $1,751.99 an
ounce, before retreating to $1,739.30 by 0750 GMT. It is headed
for a weekly gain of 6 percent, the biggest in two months.
U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.4 percent to $1,741.50, on
course for its sharpest one-week increase in more than two years
with a 6.3 percent gain.
Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $35.19, on course
for a weekly gain of more than 12 percent, its sharpest since
September 2008.
Spot platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,651. Prices have
climbed about 9 percent this week, the most since May 2008.
In grains, U.S. wheat slid 0.9 percent on Friday after last
session's biggest jump in two weeks, while corn edged lower as
markets took a breather following a rally sparked by Europe's
move to resolve its debt crisis.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.5 percent
to $6.48-1/2 a bushel and December wheat dropped 0.9
percent to $6.38-1/2 a bushel. November soy was down 0.3
percent to $12.31-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat Wc1 is on track for a third straight week of gains,
while corn Cc1 is little changed for the week. Soybeans have
gained 1.5 percent so far this week after dropping 4.5 percent
last week.
Chicago wheat is likely to come under pressure with ample
supplies from rivals such as the Black Sea region, which are
giving U.S. exports stiff competition.
"At the moment the market is getting a little bit depressed
because of economic uncertainties that are still plaguing the
world," said Abah Ofon, an analyst with Standard Chartered Bank
in Singapore.
"Once we see those concerns recede a lot more focus is going
to return to the fundamentals."
