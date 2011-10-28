* Crude oil, copper slip but head for weekly gains

* Brent stays above $110 as EU debt plan boosts confidence

* U.S. economic expansion spurs commodity demand (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Eric Onstad and Jane Lee

LONDON/KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 Oil, gold and copper slipped on Friday on doubts about the details of a deal to tackle Europe's debt crisis, but most commodities were firmly on track for weekly gains.

Copper and U.S. crude oil were set for their biggest weekly gains in nearly three years and eight months respectively after European leaders hammered out a debt deal this week and data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy was expanding.

On Friday, a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in October for the second month in a row.

Doubts about European debt and a stronger dollar against major currencies weighed on markets and the 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 0.2 percent.

Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the region's two-year-old crisis, but the head of Europe's bailout fund said on Friday he does not expect to reach a conclusive deal with Chinese leaders during a visit to Beijing.

"There's been some euphoria all week, but now some people are saying the details are a bit sketchy," said Mitsubishi analyst Matthew Turner.

OIL DOWN

U.S. crude CLc1 fell 60 cents to $93.38, after a 4 percent rise on Thursday, but was headed for a weekly gain of more than 6 percent, its biggest since early March. Although Brent crude LCOc1 shed 1.4 percent, it stayed above $110 and was set for a slight gain this week.

Carsten Fritsch at Commerzbank said oil prices were likely to begin to look more closely at fundamentals and the general state of the economy after a week of focus on the euro zone debt crisis.

"Overall the peak in the oil market hasn't changed really much, which points to weak fundamentals," he said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent, after rising about 6 percent in the previous session, but was on track to see a stellar 13 percent gain on the week -- the biggest gain since January 2009.

"We're constructive towards metals. We still think the fundamental story is very strong, and we are not surprised or concerned that there is some consolidation," said Nikos Kavalis, commodity strategist at RBS Global Banking & Markets.

GOLD PRICES

Precious metals held steady after rallying in tandem with other riskier assets over the last few days.

Spot gold climbed to a one-month top of $1,751.99 an ounce, before retreating to $1,741. It is headed for a weekly gain of about 6 percent, the biggest in two months.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,743, on course for the sharpest one-week increase in more than two years with a 6 percent gain.

Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $35, on course for a weekly gain of more than 12 percent, its sharpest since September 2008.

In grains, U.S. wheat and corn bounced from losses during Asian trade to move into positive territory after Thursday's biggest jump in two weeks.

Disappointing weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday hung over the market, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting the lowest weekly net sales total for corn in 4-1/2 months, and the lowest in soybeans in four months. Weekly U.S. wheat sales hit a near-five-month low.

The data came a day after Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at its latest tender in which no U.S. wheat was offered.

"On its own fundamentals the wheat market is bearish; we've got comfortable stocks in Europe and from a global perspective we've got ample wheat supplies," said Jaime Nolan-Miralles, commodity risk manager at FCStone Europe.

In softs, coffee futures eased as dealers said a large amount of arabica coffee awaited grading at ports, and cocoa slipped due to indications the Ghanaian harvest was coming to market. (With additional reporting by Maytaal Angel, Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Philip Baillie and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Anthony Barker)