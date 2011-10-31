(Fixes typo in headline)

* Crude oil falls more than 1 pct, set for monthly increase

* Spot gold drop almost 2 pct after dollar strengthens

* Dollar rises after Japan intervenes to stem yen's gains

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 Crude, copper and gold fell on Monday, trimming gains for the month after intervention by Japan to stem the yen's rise sent the dollar soaring.

Investors were also reluctant to push commodities higher amid caution that the Group of 20 leaders' summit in France this week may disappoint with a lack of detail on Europe's plan to expand its rescue fund.

"The dollar had been supportive of the commodity markets in the past few weeks," said Mark Pervan, global head of commodity research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Melbourne.

"After a healthy rebound in commodities last week, investors are also taking the opportunity for some profit taking pending the outcome of the G20 summit."

Brent LCOc1 for December lost 94 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $108.95 a barrel, set for its biggest monthly gain in six.

U.S. crude CLc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell more than 1 percent to $92.32 a barrel, still on track for a 17 percent increase this month, the biggest since May 2009.

The dollar climbed 1.4 percent against a basket of major currencies on Monday and hit a three-month high against the yen after Japan intervened in the currency markets for the third time this year.

Spot gold fell nearly 2 percent to $1,705.89 an ounce before regaining some ground to $1,711.79. Prices are still on course for a monthly increase of more than 5 percent after a decline of almost 11 percent in September.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 3.3 percent to $7,873.25 a tonne, after edging up 0.4 percent in the previous session. It is on track to end the month 13 percent higher, the biggest gain since December 2010.

EQUITIES DECLINE

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.9 percent, the most in more than a week.

Markets were weighed down by concern that euro zone debt crisis may take some time to be resolved.

Over the weekend, Spain and Portugal called for the United States and other G20 powers to take action to help contain the fallout from the European debt crisis.

"The key will be this optimism out of the EU," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director of Commodity Broking Services in Sydney.

"It doesn't translate into demand today and probably not even tomorrow, it's just the mere fact that a plan is at hand is buoying prices."

The stronger dollar also drove grains lower, led by a 1.2 percent decline in corn Cc1 for December delivery to $6.47 per bushel.

The contract notched its fourth straight week of increases on Friday, and prices are headed for a 9.2 percent gain this month. (With additional reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Rujun Shen, Carrie Ho and Bruce Hextall; Editing by Michael Urquhart)