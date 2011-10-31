* Copper leads complex lower, sheds 2 percent

* U.S. crude oil declines, set for monthly increase

* Spot gold drops 1.4 pct after dollar strengthens

* Dollar rises after Japan intervenes to stem yen's gains (Adds quotes, updates prices)

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 Oil, copper and gold slid on Monday, trimming gains for the month after intervention by Japan to stem the yen's rise sent the dollar soaring and doubts grew about a deal to tackle the European debt crisis.

On a day marked by very low liquidity as many traders rushed to untangle positions tied up with bankrupt broker MF Global MF.N, it was the surge in the dollar that dominated direction. But the main commodities index still ended October with the biggest monthly gain this year.

The dollar climbed 1.9 percent against a basket of currencies .DXY, the biggest one-day gain since the 2008 financial crisis, after Japan intervened in the currency markets for the third time this year. [USD/]

"You have to chalk that up as the number-one negative for commodities in general on the day," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

A stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive in other currencies.

Investors were also reluctant to push commodities higher amid caution that the Group of 20 leaders' summit in France this week may disappoint with a lack of detail on Europe's plan to expand its rescue fund.

"There is some realism coming back to the market, the problems in Europe are far from being solved. The market was impressed by the deal but details are not yet clear. If it's seen as play on time then it might again come to disappointment," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Euro zone inflation remained at 3 percent in October, slightly higher than expected and prompting economists to postpone their bets for a central bank rate cut until December. [ID:nL5E7LV1J5]

Dealers were also hesitant to put on larger positions ahead of a round of global purchasing manager indexes data on Tuesday, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

COPPER BIGGEST LOSER

Many markets pulled back from deep initial losses even as the dollar's gains accelerated.

Still, trading volumes were anemic across the board, with the U.S. crude oil market registering its lowest activity of the year as brokers and counterparties worked to extricate their positions from the stricken firm.

"A lot of people can't trade, they've got to move their trades over and figure out who their new guarantor is," a natural gas options trader said.

Copper CMCU3 led the complex down, shedding 2 percent to end at $7,990 according to the evening evaluation. [MET/L]

But it gained 14 percent over the month, racing back from a one-year low amid strong fundamentals, including continued supply disruptions at the world's second-largest copper mine, Grasberg in Indonesia, and steady spot demand in China, the world's top consumer of the metal.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.4 percent to $1,715 an ounce, locking in a 5.7 percent monthly gain after a decline of almost 11 percent in September.

Oil also got hit by the stronger dollar. ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 fell 35 cents to settle at $109.56 a barrel, posting its biggest monthly gain since April with a 6.6 percent increase for October.

A reasonable price for crude was between $80 and $100 a barrel, said Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli, the oil minister of OPEC producer the United Arab Emirates, at an oil conference in Singapore. [ID:nL4E7LV0OL] Prices at 4:05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude CLc1 92.56 -0.76 -0.8% 1.3% Brent crude LCOc1 109.23 -0.68 -0.6% 15.3% Natural gas NGc1 3.934 0.011 0.3% -10.7% US gold GCZ1 1725.20 -22.00 -1.3% 21.4% Gold XAU= 1719.49 -19.95 -1.1% 21.1% US Copper HGZ1 363.20 -7.40 -2.0% -18.3% LME Copper CMCU3 8007.00 -168.00 -2.1% -16.6% Dollar .DXY 76.543 1.476 2.0% -3.1% CRB .CRB 319.840 -3.230 -1.0% -3.9% US corn Cc1 647.00 -8.00 -1.2% 2.9% US soybeans Sc1 1207.50 -9.50 -0.8% -13.4% US wheat Wc1 628.25 -16.25 -2.5% -20.9% US Coffee KCZ1 226.95 -8.20 -3.5% -5.6% US Cocoa CCZ1 2696.00 -52.00 -1.9% -11.2% US Sugar SBH2 25.77 -0.38 -1.5% -19.8% US silver SIZ1 34.354 -0.934 -2.6% 11.0% US platinum PLZ1 1601.60 -44.20 -2.7% -9.9% US palladium PAZ1 651.15 -17.20 -2.6% -18.9% (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Amanda Cooper, Ikuko Kurahone, Rebekah Kebede, Rujun Shen, Carrie Ho and Bruce Hextall; Editing by Dale Hudson and Anthony Barker)