NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 Oil, copper and gold
slid on Monday, trimming gains for the month after intervention
by Japan to stem the yen's rise sent the dollar soaring and
doubts grew about a deal to tackle the European debt crisis.
On a day marked by very low liquidity as many traders
rushed to untangle positions tied up with bankrupt broker MF
Global MF.N, it was the surge in the dollar that dominated
direction. But the main commodities index still ended October
with the biggest monthly gain this year.
The dollar climbed 1.9 percent against a basket of
currencies .DXY, the biggest one-day gain since the 2008
financial crisis, after Japan intervened in the currency
markets for the third time this year. [USD/]
"You have to chalk that up as the number-one negative for
commodities in general on the day," said Bill O'Neill, partner
of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.
A stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive in other
currencies.
Investors were also reluctant to push commodities higher
amid caution that the Group of 20 leaders' summit in France
this week may disappoint with a lack of detail on Europe's plan
to expand its rescue fund.
"There is some realism coming back to the market, the
problems in Europe are far from being solved. The market was
impressed by the deal but details are not yet clear. If it's
seen as play on time then it might again come to
disappointment," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
Euro zone inflation remained at 3 percent in October,
slightly higher than expected and prompting economists to
postpone their bets for a central bank rate cut until December.
[ID:nL5E7LV1J5]
Dealers were also hesitant to put on larger positions ahead
of a round of global purchasing manager indexes data on
Tuesday, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
COPPER BIGGEST LOSER
Many markets pulled back from deep initial losses even as
the dollar's gains accelerated.
Still, trading volumes were anemic across the board, with
the U.S. crude oil market registering its lowest activity of
the year as brokers and counterparties worked to extricate
their positions from the stricken firm.
"A lot of people can't trade, they've got to move their
trades over and figure out who their new guarantor is," a
natural gas options trader said.
Copper CMCU3 led the complex down, shedding 2 percent to
end at $7,990 according to the evening evaluation. [MET/L]
But it gained 14 percent over the month, racing back from a
one-year low amid strong fundamentals, including
continued supply disruptions at the world's second-largest
copper mine, Grasberg in Indonesia, and steady spot demand in
China, the world's top consumer of the metal.
Spot gold XAU= fell 1.4 percent to $1,715 an ounce,
locking in a 5.7 percent monthly gain after a decline of almost
11 percent in September.
Oil also got hit by the stronger dollar. ICE Brent December
crude LCOc1 fell 35 cents to settle at $109.56 a barrel,
posting its biggest monthly gain since April with a 6.6 percent
increase for October.
A reasonable price for crude was between $80 and $100 a
barrel, said Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli, the oil minister of
OPEC producer the United Arab Emirates, at an oil conference in
Singapore. [ID:nL4E7LV0OL]
Prices at 4:05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude CLc1 92.56 -0.76 -0.8% 1.3%
Brent crude LCOc1 109.23 -0.68 -0.6% 15.3%
Natural gas NGc1 3.934 0.011 0.3% -10.7%
US gold GCZ1 1725.20 -22.00 -1.3% 21.4%
Gold XAU= 1719.49 -19.95 -1.1% 21.1%
US Copper HGZ1 363.20 -7.40 -2.0% -18.3%
LME Copper CMCU3 8007.00 -168.00 -2.1% -16.6%
Dollar .DXY 76.543 1.476 2.0% -3.1%
CRB .CRB 319.840 -3.230 -1.0% -3.9%
US corn Cc1 647.00 -8.00 -1.2% 2.9%
US soybeans Sc1 1207.50 -9.50 -0.8% -13.4%
US wheat Wc1 628.25 -16.25 -2.5% -20.9%
US Coffee KCZ1 226.95 -8.20 -3.5% -5.6%
US Cocoa CCZ1 2696.00 -52.00 -1.9% -11.2%
US Sugar SBH2 25.77 -0.38 -1.5% -19.8%
US silver SIZ1 34.354 -0.934 -2.6% 11.0%
US platinum PLZ1 1601.60 -44.20 -2.7% -9.9%
US palladium PAZ1 651.15 -17.20 -2.6% -18.9%
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Amanda Cooper, Ikuko Kurahone,
Rebekah Kebede, Rujun Shen, Carrie Ho and Bruce Hextall;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Anthony Barker)