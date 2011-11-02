(Updates throughout)
* Gold benefits from euro strength
* Euro zone, China manufacturing activity soften
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 2 Crude oil broke three days of
losses on Wednesday on hopes the Federal Reserve will signal
further steps to boost growth, although gains were tempered by
concerns over slowing factory activity in Europe and China.
Plans for a Greek referendum have sparked worries the euro
zone's rescue plan may be derailed, threatening a recovery in
commodities that had pushed prices higher in October.
An upbeat read on U.S. private sector employment helped the
commodities complex build on gains as investors ditched the
safe-haven dollar for higher-yielding currencies, equities and
raw materials.
"Oil is resilient as demand outside Europe and the U.S.
remains relatively strong, but it's riding on sentiment and it's
going to be rocky over the next few weeks," said Helen Henton,
an analyst at Standard Chartered.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.4 percent to $111 a barrel by
1220 GMT, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were up 1.3 percent at $93.44 a barrel.
Prices recovered after retreating briefly on news that The
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) decided not to go
ahead with a 3 billion euro maximum 10-year bond sale, fuelling
worries over Europe's efforts to tackle its debt crisis.
In China, the world's biggest energy and copper user, slower
manufacturing has raised concerns that the nation's demand for
metals and fuel will increase at a slower place next year.
Big manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy
operated at their slowest pace in October since early 2009,
while the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed
in October.
"The underlying issue is how much China can sustain
commodity demand amid this global slowdown," said Henry Liu,
regional head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in
Hong Kong.
COPPER GAINS
Copper rose for the first day in three. Three-month copper
climbed 1.2 percent to $7,824.75 a tonne after losing
3.3 percent in the previous session.
The industrial metal has declined 19 percent this year,
snapping two years of increases.
Copper has ricocheted more violently than other commodities
because of its high correlation to the economic cycle and is
responding to uncertainty over the global economic outlook, said
BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs.
"As sentiment ebbs and flows about economic prospects you
would expect them (industrial metals) to be the most exposed to
swings in sentiment," he said, noting the worsening in European
manufacturing sentiment data on Monday.
"The new orders element showed a sharp further
deterioration, so it is a concern ... (but) the rally overnight
is just the market deciding that yesterday's story about Greece
wasn't quite as bad as first feared because of the intricate
politics this involves."
The euro recovered from its largest one-day slide in more
than five months on Tuesday to rise against the dollar, but
traders expected gains to be contained by ongoing nervousness
over the impact Greece's decision to call a popular vote on its
bailout conditions might have on the debt crisis.
A shock call by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou for a
vote on the currency bloc's bailout plan pummeled global markets
on Tuesday and threw into question the survival of crucial
efforts to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Germany's finance minister and other senior officials urged
Greece on Wednesday to stick to the aid plan agreed with the
euro zone and IMF and to avoid the dangerous instability posed
by the prospect of a referendum on the latest bailout deal.
With the dollar under pressure, gold rose 0.4 percent
to $1,732.39 an ounce. The price has risen by more than 20
percent so far this year and is heading for its 11th year of
gains as investors seek an alternative to the dollar and
protection against rising inflation expectations.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Melanie Burton in
London, editing by Jane Baird)