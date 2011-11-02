(Updates throughout)

* Gold benefits from euro strength

* Euro zone, China manufacturing activity soften

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Nov 2 Crude oil broke three days of losses on Wednesday on hopes the Federal Reserve will signal further steps to boost growth, although gains were tempered by concerns over slowing factory activity in Europe and China.

Plans for a Greek referendum have sparked worries the euro zone's rescue plan may be derailed, threatening a recovery in commodities that had pushed prices higher in October.

An upbeat read on U.S. private sector employment helped the commodities complex build on gains as investors ditched the safe-haven dollar for higher-yielding currencies, equities and raw materials.

"Oil is resilient as demand outside Europe and the U.S. remains relatively strong, but it's riding on sentiment and it's going to be rocky over the next few weeks," said Helen Henton, an analyst at Standard Chartered.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.4 percent to $111 a barrel by 1220 GMT, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 1.3 percent at $93.44 a barrel.

Prices recovered after retreating briefly on news that The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) decided not to go ahead with a 3 billion euro maximum 10-year bond sale, fuelling worries over Europe's efforts to tackle its debt crisis.

In China, the world's biggest energy and copper user, slower manufacturing has raised concerns that the nation's demand for metals and fuel will increase at a slower place next year.

Big manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy operated at their slowest pace in October since early 2009, while the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in October.

"The underlying issue is how much China can sustain commodity demand amid this global slowdown," said Henry Liu, regional head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

COPPER GAINS

Copper rose for the first day in three. Three-month copper climbed 1.2 percent to $7,824.75 a tonne after losing 3.3 percent in the previous session.

The industrial metal has declined 19 percent this year, snapping two years of increases.

Copper has ricocheted more violently than other commodities because of its high correlation to the economic cycle and is responding to uncertainty over the global economic outlook, said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs.

"As sentiment ebbs and flows about economic prospects you would expect them (industrial metals) to be the most exposed to swings in sentiment," he said, noting the worsening in European manufacturing sentiment data on Monday.

"The new orders element showed a sharp further deterioration, so it is a concern ... (but) the rally overnight is just the market deciding that yesterday's story about Greece wasn't quite as bad as first feared because of the intricate politics this involves."

The euro recovered from its largest one-day slide in more than five months on Tuesday to rise against the dollar, but traders expected gains to be contained by ongoing nervousness over the impact Greece's decision to call a popular vote on its bailout conditions might have on the debt crisis.

A shock call by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou for a vote on the currency bloc's bailout plan pummeled global markets on Tuesday and threw into question the survival of crucial efforts to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Germany's finance minister and other senior officials urged Greece on Wednesday to stick to the aid plan agreed with the euro zone and IMF and to avoid the dangerous instability posed by the prospect of a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

With the dollar under pressure, gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,732.39 an ounce. The price has risen by more than 20 percent so far this year and is heading for its 11th year of gains as investors seek an alternative to the dollar and protection against rising inflation expectations. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Melanie Burton in London, editing by Jane Baird)