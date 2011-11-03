* Copper falls third day in four as Europe's crisis worsens

* Brent crude has longest losing streak since June

* Greece cut off from aid amid referendum furore

* Bernanke's warning, cut in GDP forecasts dim outlook

* Coming Up: ECB rate decision; 1145 GMT

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 Copper, spot gold and crude fell on Thursday as investors shifted to the safety of the dollar after European leaders withheld financial aid from Greece until the nation holds a referendum.

France and Germany made it clear that Athens must decide whether it wants to stay in the 12-year-old currency bloc, and would not receive an 8 billion euro ($10.9 billion) aid tranche until the Dec. 4 referendum, raising the risk of a disorderly default.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined for a third day in four. Spot gold snapped two days of gains while Brent crude LCOc1 is headed for its biggest weekly decline in six weeks.

The Greek situation has become a pressing issue for European leaders heading into a Group of 20 summit in Cannes, France, on Thursday and Friday.

"It's clearly a worse situation as it is putting other euro zone members in a corner," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

"I don't think the euro zone is in recession, but the data clearly highlights the danger of a recession."

Europe's rift came less than week after leaders had agreed to expand the scope of its rescue fund, a writedown on Greek debt and recapitalize banks as part of a bigger plan to pull the region out of a two-year-old debt crisis.

Gold has been rangebound in the past week or so, with the threat of a Greek default burnishing the precious metal's safe-haven appeal and fears of a liquidity crunch in case of a default keeping gains in check.

"There are too many things to watch out for," said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "People are waiting for more news on the euro zone and how the economy fares."

Spot gold lost 0.5 percent to $1,728.99 an ounce at 0500 GMT. Prices are below a record of $1,920.30 reached in September but are still set for an 11th consecutive annual gain.

Brent crude for December LCOc1 dropped 74 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $108.60. Prices have fallen for a fifth day, the longest losing streak since June.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1 percent to $7,803.75 a tonne, after rising 2 percent in the previous session.

US, CHINA ECONOMIES

Concerns that Europe's financial troubles will drag down growth in the U.S. and China have made investors more wary of pushing commodity prices higher after gains chalked up in October.

China's official Purchasing Managers Index for its non-manufacturing sector fell to 57.7 in October from 59.3 in September, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said on Thursday.

The index suggested China's services sector lost some steam in October, and follows a tepid reading on manufacturing earlier in the week.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned on Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis posed big economic risks, and reduced the forecast for GDP growth in the U.S., the world's largest consumer of oil.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell for a fourth day, dropping 1.2 percent.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies for the fourth time in five days, climbing 0.4 percent. A stronger greenback makes it less attractive for holders of other currencies to purchase commodities. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE and Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI)