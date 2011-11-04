* Copper rises after ECB cuts rate, Greece scraps referendum

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Nov 4 Copper and crude oil edged higher on Friday as risk appetite improved after Greece dropped plans to hold a referendum on a European Union bailout.

Investors remained jittery, however, and volumes were generally light as Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faced a cliff-hanger vote of confidence later in the day after having backtracked on his shock-call for a referendum.

"The market is purely sentiment-driven at the moment; risk sentiment keeps swinging back and forward but volumes are pretty low," said analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital.

"People are hoping that...Greece will do whatever the EU proposes and that the debt crisis won't spread."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.4 percent to $7,942.50 a tonne at 1250 GMT. The metal, used in power and construction, earlier hit a session high of $8,059.75 per tonne.

The decision of the European Central Bank to cut interest rates in a surprise move on Thursday also supported market sentiment although worries about a slowing economy escalate.

"The surprise rate cut by the ECB on Thursday is a two-edged sword for industrial metals," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

"On the one hand, lower rates mean lower financing costs for industrial metals. On the other hand, it also signals that the economic slowdown is probably not over yet."

Brent crude oil LCOc1 climbed $0.70 or 0.6 percent to $111.53 a barrel while U.S. light crude CLc1 rose 0.23 cent or 0.2 percent to $94.30.

"There is positive sentiment around despite the lack of clarity regarding the Greek political situation and with the G20 going on, I would be wary to call a burst higher in the oil contract," said GFT derivatives market strategist David Morrison.

Spot gold fell marginally to $1,757.00 an ounce but was still on track for a second weekly rise.

With the prospect of rates in the euro zone set to ease further, gold should gain more competitive advantage over assets that bear yields or dividends that can suffer in an environment of loose monetary policy.

Real interest rates, those which strip out the headline rate of consumer inflation, are in negative territory in more than half of the Group of 20 richest nations, according to Reuters data.

MORE CUTS TO COME

"There are still more rate cuts to come and the interest rate environment looks pretty constructive towards gold and risk aversion and equity risk premia, which are rising rapidly, continue to be constructive," said Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis.

"So on the margins, we hold the view that gold would benefit from tail-event protection," he added, referring to events that are considered to be unlikely, such as the breakup of the euro zone, but that nonetheless should they come to pass, would favour an asset like gold.

Wheat and corn prices were little changed with attention focused on forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the United States and expectations of a near-record output in Australia.

Australia is poised to harvest a wheat crop of 26 million tonnes, according to a report issued by U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Australia, bringing the estimate closer to last year's all-time high output of 26.3 million tonnes.

"Before weather events like La Nina result into crop-damaging rains, Australian farmers will try to speed up the harvest, which is a bearish factor for prices," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"Also, forecasts are calling for good weather for the U.S. hard red winter wheat areas."

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) December wheat ticked up 0.04 percent to $6.36-1/4 a bushel and December corn was 0.08 percent higher at $6.54 a bushel.

Sugar, coffee and coffee also registered modest gains, aided by the slight improvement in risk sentiment.

March raw sugar on ICE SBc1 rose 0.7 percent to 25.82 cents a lb, December arabica coffee KCc1 climbed 0.5 percent to $2.2790 per lb and December cocoa CCc1 edged up 0.5 percent to $2,733 a tonne. (With additional reporting by Jane Lee, Carrie Ho, Lewa Pardomuan, Amanda Cooper, Silvia Antonioli and Zaida Espana; Editing by Alison Birrane)