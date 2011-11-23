* Copper hits one month low, Brent crude falls below $108

* Weak demand at German bond sale unnerves markets

* China's HSBC November flash PMI falls below 50

* CRB index falls 1.0 percent (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad and Jane Lee

LONDON/KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 Commodities slid on Wednesday after top raw material consumer China reported weaker factory growth and the near flop of a German bond sale raised concerns the debt crisis was threatening Europe's biggest economy.

A stronger dollar also pressured commodity markets, where copper tumbled to a one-month low and Brent crude oil fell for the fifth session out of six.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, made up of 19 commodities, shed 1.0 percent by 1325 GMT, after slipping on Monday to its lowest level in over a month.

Investors fled from risky assets after one of Germany's worst bond sales since the launch of the euro.

"It is a complete and utter disaster," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London, after the Bundesbank was forced to retain almost half of a sale of 6 billion euros of debt due to a shortage of bids by investors.

"Clearly today's partial failure of the bund auction is not good news at all," said Pau Morilla-Giner, who runs the London & Capital commodities fund.

JPMorgan Chase downgraded commodities to underweight, saying policy failures in the United States and Europe had darkened the outlook for the next six months.

Gold was also dragged down by the gloom, deepened by data from Germany showing manufacturing in Europe's biggest economy contracted for a second straight month and at a faster rate.

In China, the HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index, the earliest indicator of its industrial activity, slumped in November to 48, the lowest since March 2009. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

"The general market sentiment is still very fragile and weak data tends to ignite market concerns about global growth, with risk sentiment easily taking a hit," said Prakriti Sofat, a regional economist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

Data on Tuesday showing the U.S. economy, the world's largest, grew at a slower than expected rate in the third quarter added to the gloomy outlook.

OIL HIT

The sour sentiment hit the oil market ahead of the release of U.S. weekly government oil stocks data later on Wednesday.

U.S. January crude shed as much as 2.3 percent to a low of $95.76 a barrel and Brent January crude fell as much as 1.6 percent to $107.33 a barrel.

U.S. crude had gained nearly 40 percent during six weeks up to Nov. 16, but since then has been weak.

Industrial metals were also unnerved. Copper touched its lowest level in a month while aluminium hit its weakest in more than a year.

"It's been pretty ugly all round. The question is whether markets have fully priced that in," said analyst Nic Brown of Natixis.

Copper touched a low of $7,179 a tonne, down 2.0 percent. The metal used in power and construction has fallen 8.4 percent so far in November.

The euro zone woes and prospect of a hard landing in China, the world's second largest economy, weighed on gold as well.

Bullion, a traditional safe haven during time of economic turmoil, has largely moved in tandem with riskier assets in recent months as heavy sell-offs in other markets force gold investors to liquidate their profitable positions.

Spot gold lost 0.9 percent to $1,684.68 an ounce, having fallen to its lowest in a month earlier this week. So far in November, the gold price has dropped by about 1 percent, following October's 5.5 percent rise.

GRAINS FUTURES DECLINE

Agricultural markets were not immune as U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures all fell.

"I think clearly the correlation between the agricultural markets and the macro markets continues to be very strong and today is just another reflection of that," said Rabobank analyst Luke Chandler.

December wheat fell 2 percent to $5.82-1/4 per bushel, heading for a fourth straight week of declines because of euro zone concerns and cheaper competing supplies from the Black Sea region.

Most-active January soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 1.7 percent to $11.33-3/4 per bushel.

China accounted for about half of U.S. soybean and product exports totalling more than $23 billion in 2010, according to data from the U.S. Soybean Export Council.

In softs markets, raw sugar futures slipped to a fresh five-month low while cocoa and coffee also slid. (With additional reporting by Melanie Burton, Amanda Cooper, Simon Fallush, Michael Hogan and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)