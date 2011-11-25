* Middle East turmoil supports crude oil prices

* Gold set for second week of decline

* Copper headed for fourth week of losses

* Lack of action from euro zone leaders stoking contagion fears (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad and Jane Lee

LONDON/KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 Commodities were mixed on Friday but most sectors headed for weekly declines as a jump in borrowing costs for Italy, tighter credit in the commodities sector and a stronger dollar eroded investor confidence.

Spot gold pared losses, but was still set for its second week of losses while U.S. crude oil moved into positive territory on worries about Middle East tension.

"What is going on pretty much in every part of the world is not good," Natixis analyst Nic Brown said in London.

"In Europe, the ongoing political crisis is feeding through into a significant tightening of credit, and that negative effect is a clear economic shock. The United States is going through another bout of political shenanigans."

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, made up of 19 commodities, rose 0.2 percent to 307.32 by 1530 GMT, but was on track to fall 1.5 percent for the week, its third week of losses.

Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money over six months on Friday and its longer-term funding costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on Rome's new emergency government.

Funding problems for European banks have escalated, with the cost of swapping euros into dollars in the currency swap market reaching three-year highs of 157 basis points on Friday.

Metals trading companies face increasing funding costs and counterparty risk as the banks' funding crisis threatens to spread to the industrial sector, an executive at UK-based trading house Stemcor told Reuters.

While trading has been thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, investors are watching data next week for signs of an economic recovery in the United States, the world's largest oil user, and any ratings cut for European nations.

Fitch Ratings lowered Portugal's sovereign debt ratings to junk status on Thursday and Moody's cut Hungary's ratings.

U.S. new home sales for October and monthly home prices for September will be released next week.

IRAN WORRIES SUPPORT OIL

The dollar rose to a seven-week high against the euro, and was also strong against a basket of currencies, weighing down on most commodities including the oil market.

Oil, along with other dollar-denominated commodities, tends to be negatively correlated with the dollar as it becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude slid as much as 1.6 percent to a low of $106.08 per barrel, but later pared losses to 0.3 percent while U.S. crude gained 0.8 percent to $96.86 per barrel.

Geopolitical concerns about supply and a higher Wall Street open helped offset fears about demand being curbed by a global downturn.

France's call for sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and any potential military action, may cut supply from OPEC's second-largest producer and disrupt trade at the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil transit channel.

"Escalation of rhetoric towards Iran's nuclear programme has supported oil prices in recent weeks, competing with the gloomy economic headlines as the main driver of oil prices," Gordon Kwan, head of energy research at Mirae Assets Securities in Hong Kong, said in a research note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged into the black after earlier losses, gaining 0.4 percent to $7,294 a tonne and zinc rose 0.9 percent. Copper was still on track for its fourth week of declines, having fallen to a one-month low of $7,100.25 on Thursday.

Spot gold rebounded from a loss of 1.3 percent to near unchanged levels in European afternoon trading as global holdings of metal in exchange-traded funds hit a record high.

It also got support from further evidence of central bank demand for gold as IMF data showed the banks bought 26 tonnes of gold in October.

In agricultural markets, U.S. grain futures fell on worries about the weakening global economy and the stronger dollar.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery fell 0.55 percent to $5.85-1/2 per bushel. Prices were on track for a 4.1 percent weekly drop, the third straight decline.

December wheat slipped 0.4 percent to $5.77-1/2, set for a fourth straight week of losses.

In softs markets, cocoa hit a fresh 2-1/2 year low while raw sugar and arabica coffee futures also suffered losses. (With additional reporting by Amanda Cooper, Susan Thomas, Jessica Donati, and Marie Maitre; editing by James Jukwey)