* Copper rises over 3 pct, biggest gain in a month
* Gold, U.S. oil jump the most in 2 weeks
* Hopes Europe taking concrete steps to solve debt crisis
* Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1500 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 28 Oil, gold and copper
rallied on Monday, boosted by the strength of the euro, which
gained from expectations that Europe will take decisive steps
this week to resolve the debt crisis.
Copper at one stage rose more than 3 percent, its biggest
single-day increase in a month, while U.S. crude and gold gained
the most in about two weeks, after sentiment was boosted by a
media report suggesting the International Monetary Fund was
preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros ($796
billion) for Italy.
Commodities held on to gains even after the IMF said it was
not in discussion with the Italian authorities on a financing
plan, while the euro rose by 1 percent against the dollar
.
"What appears to be going on is that there are clear moves
within Europe and a recognition that some sort of closer fiscal
integration is necessary. Quite how you get to it from where we
are now, I think remains very difficult," said Nic Brown,
analyst at Natixis.
A weaker U.S. currency makes it cheaper for non-U.S.
investors to buy dollar-priced assets. Against a basket of major
currencies, the dollar was down 1 percent on the day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up nearly 3 percent at $7,430 a tonne by 1155 GMT, set for its
largest daily gain since late October. Copper has lost around 12
percent in the past four weeks.
Spot gold rose 1.9 percent to $1,712.00 an ounce, its
biggest single-day rise since Nov. 11.
Other precious metals tracked bullion's gains, with silver
rising more than 3 percent, palladium up by more
than 4.5 percent and platinum gaining nearly 2 percent.
RELIEF RALLY
Finance ministers from the euro zone are meeting on Tuesday
when they are expected to approve detailed operational rules for
the euro zone's bailout fund, which will clear the way for the
440 billion euro facility to attract cash from private and
public investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks.
Hopes that Europe will come up with concrete steps to
activate the euro zone bailout fund also sent Asian shares
higher while the euro pared gains after the IMF said there were
no talks with Italy for a financing plan.
"Commodities are up on short-covering as players who had
been anticipating a deepening crisis and relentlessly avoided
risks are relieved somewhat by signs European leaders are now
moving with an elevated sense of urgency to catch up with the
speed of market turmoil," said Koichiro Kamei, managing director
at financial research firm Market Strategy Institute in Tokyo.
Analysts said reports of record-breaking sales over the
Thanksgiving weekend in the United States were also helping
support the markets.
U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales
over the long weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year earlier,
as early hours and attractive promotions brought out shoppers,
an industry trade group said on Sunday.
The euro zone debt crisis and a struggling U.S. economy had
deterred appetite for riskier assets over the past months
because they dented the outlook for raw material demand.
For the year, the Reuters Jefferies CRB index -- a
measure of 19 commodities -- is down more than 8 percent, its
first annual decline since 2008.
Oil rose sharply on Monday with U.S. crude futures climbing
towards $100 per barrel as concerns of a supply disruption from
the Middle East overshadowed worries over oil demand growth and
a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone.
Brent crude futures for January rose $2.50 per
barrel to $108.90. U.S. oil's rise was even stronger, boosted by
a healthy start to U.S. consumer spending ahead of the key
year-end holiday season, with prices up $3.03 to a high of
$99.80.
"Tension with Iran and talk of a European ban on Iranian oil
is raising concerns of supply problems," said Christophe Barret,
global oil analyst at Credit Agricole. "There is also some
optimism over talk of a closer fiscal union among core euro zone
states, although this would be a long way away."
In the grains market, U.S. soybeans recovered from a
13-month low, while corn and wheat gained around 1
percent.
Investors are expecting China, the world's top soybean buyer
and No. 2 corn consumer, to step up imports as prices of
agricultural products slide to multi-month lows.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
