* Close watch on Spain bank bailout, China economic data
* U.S. crude down nearly 1 pct on day and up 1 pct on week
* Copper down for 6th week; grains see big gains
* Natgas up for the day on pre-weekend short covering
(Updates prices, quotes, details throughout)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 8 Commodities fell broadly on
F riday on demand worries linked to uncertainty over a European
rescue plan for Spanish banks and Chinese economic data, but raw
materials prices still finished up for the week after a sharp
decline in May.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index -- a global
commodities benchmark -- posted its first weekly gain since
March due to gains in four previous sessions.
The 19 commodities in the index showed mixed results for the
day and week.
U.S. crude oil closed at $84.10 a barrel, down
nearly 1 percent on the session but up 1 percent on the week.
Copper futures in New York closed near a six-month
low of $2.2850 a lb on Friday, and down 2.5 percent for the week
for a sixth straight week of losses.
Chicago-traded wheat and soybeans fell for the
day on profit-taking but rose strongly for the week, along with
corn, after a rally in the last few days on worries about
the impact of hot weather on U.S. crops.
SPAIN LEADS AGENDA
Analysts were unsure how the coming week would play out as
worries over Spain remained high on the agenda, overshadowing
other fundamentals in commodities.
Spain, whose credit rating was downgraded to negative on
Thursday, was set to request European aid for its banks this
weekend to forestall worsening market turmoil, EU and German
sources said.
The euro zone's deputy finance ministers are to hold a call
o n S aturday, although no figure for any assistance has yet been
fixed for Spain -- the fourth country in the bloc to seek
assistance, and the largest to do so since the region's debt
crisis began.
"The major issue is Spain's downgrade yesterday and whether
or not they will agree to a bailout at the weekend meeting or
wait until Spain completes an audit of its banking system," said
Thorbjoern Jensen, oil analyst at A/S Global Risk Management.
CHINA ANOTHER WORRY
Concerns about slowing in growth in China -- the world's
largest commodities consumer -- compounded the difficulty in
determining how markets would go in the near-term.
A price spike in commodities following China's surprise rate
cut on Thursday proved fleeting, with investors now fearing that
Beijing may be trying to preempt the impact of potentially grim
economic indicators due this weekend, when it will release
inflation, industrial output and trade data.
"The Chinese decision was a bit surprising. Cutting rates
did signal that they are preempting something that either they
know about or just a risk that's clearly ahead of us," said
Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong.
STIMULUS HOPES FADE
Optimism earlier this week that the Federal Reserve may
consider a fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy faded on Thursday
after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to Congress did not
give any clue that a third quantitative easing was on the way.
"The main take-away from Bernanke's testimony is that while
the Fed is duly concerned about downside risks, it is some way
off guaranteeing QE3 at this point," Vishnu Varathan, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, said in a note.
A rebound in the dollar also weighed on commodities,
which are mostly priced in the currency. The dollar index
jumped nearly 1 percent early in the day, and was still up about
half a percent in late trading.
Benchmark corn futures in Chicago closed at $5.98 per
bushel, up nearly 1 percent on the day and rising more than 8
percent on the week. Soybeans ended at $14.26-1/4 per
bushel, down slightly on the day and up 6 percent on the week.
Wheat dropped nearly 2 percent on the day and rose almost
3 percent on the week.
NATGAS SHINES
Natural gas was the only clear winner in Friday's
session, rising 1 percent to $2.299 per mmBTU, as investors
covered short positions after a big slide the previous day on
worries about high gas inventories. The market was down 1
percent on the week.
Gold was another commodity that ended up, with the spot
price of bullion rising 0.3 percent on the day to hover
around $1,593 an ounce. It was down 2 percent on the week.
Prices at 5:14 p.m. EDT (2114 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 84.34 -0.48 -0.6% -14.7%
Brent crude 99.85 -0.08 -0.1% -7.0%
Natural gas 2.299 0.025 1.1% -23.1%
US gold 1590.10 3.50 0.2% 1.5%
Gold 1594.11 4.96 0.3% 1.9%
US Copper 328.50 -8.55 -2.5% -4.4%
Dollar 82.439 0.388 0.5% 2.8%
CRB 272.880 -1.130 -0.4% -10.6%
US corn 598.00 4.00 0.7% -7.5%
US soybeans 1426.25 -1.75 -0.1% 19.0%
US wheat 630.25 -11.50 -1.8% -3.4%
US Coffee 155.60 -1.05 -0.7% -31.8%
US Cocoa 2200.00 -26.00 -1.2% 4.3%
US Sugar 19.98 0.22 1.1% -14.0%
US silver 28.471 -0.058 -0.2% 2.0%
US platinum 1425.10 -15.80 -1.1% 1.4%
US palladium 610.65 -13.70 -2.2% -6.9%
(Editing by David Gregorio)