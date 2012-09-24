* Weak German data, euro zone crisis re-ignite growth fears
* Crude oil down more than 1 percent
* Copper at one-week low; gold slips from 6-1/2-month top
* Soybeans at lowest levels since mid-August
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Commodities fell back Monday,
resuming last week's downtrend, after disappointing German
economic data and the euro zone's unresolved debt crisis
reinforced concerns over slowing global growth.
Copper prices hit a one-week bottom after a September
reading on German business sentiment dropped for a fifth
successive month to the lowest since 2010. The reading showed
that even Europe's No. 1 economy was succumbing to a regional
downturn despite stimulus efforts by the European Central Bank.
Crude oil joined the rout, falling more than 1 percent,
after a China Beige Book survey detecting a downturn in business
optimism added to investor caution on the global economy.
Soybeans fell below the key $16 level the first time in 11
weeks, hurt by a record harvesting pace for the crop in the
United States and the dollar's surge to a one-week high against
the euro.
The stronger dollar also undermined gold, knocking it off a
seven-month high perch reached the previous session.
"There continues to be a concern that there is a global
economic slowdown underway," said Bart Melek, head commodity
strategist with TD Bank Financial Group.
The bellwether Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB commodities
index fell 1 percent, touching its lowest since August
20. The CRB had fallen nearly 4 percent last week -- marking its
sharpest weekly loss since early June -- after closing down in
four of the five sessions.
Up until last week, the CRB had rallied for seven straight
weeks from the end of July, as investment funds bought into oil,
metals and crop markets, anticipating higher prices from
stimulus measures by the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Trade data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commision
showed that bullish bets on U.S. commodities held by hedge funds
and other big speculators rose by $30 billion since the end of
July.
In Monday's trade, seventeen of the 19 commodity markets
tracked by the CRB settled in the red. Orange juice led
the index's losses, falling more than 5 percent, while cocoa
, aluminum and silver lost about 2 percent
or more.
Copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell to their
lowest levels since Sept. 13 -- retreating from last week's
4-1/2-month peak attained on the back of a $150 billion
infrastructure plan in China and the promise of policy easing by
the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve.
LME's three-month copper dropped $98.50 to finish at
$8,183 a tonne, after an intraday bottom at $8,150. U.S. copper
futures for December shed 5.75 cents, or 1.5 percent, To
settle at $3.7315 per lb in New York.
"There is a lot of concern that the actual, physical demand
for this stuff is not going to materialize for a while," TD
Bank's Melek said, referring to copper.
In oil, London's benchmark Brent crude closed down
$1.61, or 1.4 percent, at $109.81 a barrel, after trading below
$108. U.S. crude's front-month contract in New York
settled off 96 cents, or 1 percent, at $91.93.
Brent dropped 4.5 percent last week, while U.S. crude lost
6.2 percent on increasing concerns about demand for petroleum
and indications that Saudi Arabia intends to supply enough oil
to lower prices and alleviate any need for the United States and
other consumer nations to release oil reserves.
In gold, traders said the precious metal was showing signs
of fatigue after five straight weeks of higher prices. Repeated
failures to break above key technical resistance above $1,790 an
ounce to set a new 2012 high also prompted some investors to
lighten their bullish bets.
The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, was down 0.6 percent at $1,762.20 an ounce by 2:11 p.m.
EDT (1811 GMT). On Friday, gold hit a high of $1,787.20, just
short of this year's peak of $1,790.30 reached on Feb. 29.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$13.40 an ounce at $1,764.60.
"There is no question that gold is consolidating its recent
gains, but every dip seems to be bought," said Anthony Neglia,
president of Tower Trading and COMEX gold options floor trader.
Palladium was another precious metal that sold off, tumbling
4 percent for its biggest one-day decline since March on signs
that output was returning to normal in top producer South
Africa.
In the case of soybeans, the benchmark November contract at
the Chicago Board of Trade dropped to a session low
of$15.90-1/4 a bushel in Asian trading and trimmed its decline
during the U.S. session, before settling at a 6-week low.
The spot contract is down more than 10 percent in
three weeks on profit-taking and the reduction of investor risk
after it hit a record high of $17.94-3/4. Prices had soared as
the worst U.S. drought in half a century devastated crops in the
world's top grains exporter.
U.S. soybean prices remain 12 percent higher from the start
of June, when the drought began to fuel a powerful rally.