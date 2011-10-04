* Index of 19 commodities falls to lowest since last Oct

* Gold surrenders early gains and joins slide

* Goldman Sachs cuts its 2012 Brent oil price forecast

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 4 Brent oil dipped below $100 a barrel and metals extended losses on Tuesday after worries deepened that a debt default by Greece would send the global economy into a tailspin and hit demand for commodities.

Brent fell below the psychological $100 level for the first time in nearly two months while copper shed as much as 4 percent, gold lost ground after three days of gains and a key commodity index touched a near one-year low.

"I think more people are getting more afraid," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

"There's a concern that there will be a mini financial crisis. If they don't do it properly, it will cause some banks in Europe to fail, and there will be a domino effect," he said, referring to European leaders' efforts to resolve Greece's financial crisis.

European finance ministers are considering making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and have postponed a vital aid payment to Athens until mid-November.

The euro hit a nine-month low against the dollar and a 10-year trough against the yen as fears accelerated of a major banking crisis in Europe.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19 commodities fell as much as 1.3 percent to its lowest level since Oct. 8 last year.

OIL DOWNGRADED

The concern about Greece was compounded by a downgrade from typically bullish commodity forecaster Goldman Sachs, which cut its 2012 Brent crude forecast to $120 from $130 a barrel, joining a growing chorus of increasingly bearish analysts.

"The market continues to focus on the risk of a new economic recession, triggered by the stress on the European financial and banking system," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 fell as much as 2.3 percent to a low of $99.32 a barrel. Brent last fell under $100 on Aug. 9.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell to an intraday low of $74.95, a loss of 3.4 percent to levels not seen since late September 2010.

Copper fell for a fifth day, also hurt by a stronger dollar , which makes commodities prices in the U.S. currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"The focus continues to be on the situation in Europe. Potential demand from places such as China is hanging on what happens with Europe and people are trying to work out how bad the situation can get," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange shed as much as 4 percent to a low of $6,712 a tonne after the metal used in power and construction fell to its lowest level since July 2010 on Monday. Aluminium lost 1.6 percent to a low of $2,168 a tonne.

GOLD TO KEEP STRUGGLING

Gold surrendered early gains, joining the slide in other metals and reversing a mini-rally that saw it gain during the past three sessions.

"Against a sea of red, (gold) probably will continue to struggle, as its safe haven (appeal) has been somewhat put into question over the last month," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.

Investors remained wary towards gold after it was caught up in a financial market rout in late September, which saw heavy selling of the metal to cover losses elsewhere. Prices fell 20 percent from the record $1,920.30 hit early in the month.

Despite putting in its weakest performance in nearly three years in September, gold still managed to deliver its biggest quarterly gain of 2011 in the third quarter, and is up more than 15 percent so far this year.

In agricultural markets, concern about economic growth pushed down U.S. and European wheat prices while Chicago corn and soy came under additional pressure due to a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest that is ensuring ample supplies. ? Chicago Board of Trade December corn Cc1 fell 2 percent to $5.80-3/4 a bushel after hitting a 9-1/2 month low of $5.72-1/4 on Monday.

Cocoa futures fell to their lowest in more than two years while sugar and coffee futures also declined. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey, Harpreet Bhal, Zaida Espana, Seng Li Peng, Randi Fabi, Naveen Thukral and Sarah McFarlane; editing by James Jukwey)