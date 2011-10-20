(Updates after German report and U.S. jobs data)
* Price outlook ultimately depends on demand growth
* China, Asia have more policy levers
* Gold price trend seen increasingly hard to comprehend
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Oct 20 Copper tumbled to two-week lows
on Thursday as fears of an escalating euro zone debt crisis, the
damaging consequences for global economic growth and concern
about a China slowdown hit investor sentiment.
Gold touched $1,608.40 an ounce, its lowest in more
than two weeks. Brent oil LCOc1 fell to $107.65 a barrel, its
lowest since Oct. 11, but later recovered as the market focussed
on tight supplies and low inventories.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
tumbled 4 percent to $6,915 a tonne.
A recovering dollar after a newspaper report that the German
government had not ruled out a postponement of the EU summit
planned for this Sunday and U.S. jobs data also undermined
sentiment in commodity markets.
Optimism had been growing that a pending weekend meeting of
European Union leaders in Brussels would come up with a
substantial plan for dealing with the debt crisis, primarily
through ramping up the bloc's bailout mechanism, the EFSF.
But French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that
plans to tackle the crisis had stalled with Paris and Berlin at
odds over how to increase the bailout fund.
Investors worried about European politicians' lack of
decisive action are retreating further into cash and out of
risky commodities, where the price outlook ultimately depends on
demand growth.
"Growth expectations have been coming down not least because
of events in Europe, which is the main focus in the market right
now in terms of approaching deadlines," said Andrew Cole, a fund
manager, Baring Asset Management.
An EU summit set for Sunday will attempt to come up with a
plan to tackle the sovereign debt and banking crisis.
"There is some recognition that over the next 12 to 18
months recession across much of Europe is likely," Cole said.
"Perhaps more concerning have been developments in China
where growth is seen as being a bit slower and inflation is
still a problem."
Third-quarter economic growth in the world's second-largest
economy slowed to 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the third
consecutive quarterly slowdown in growth after 9.5 percent in
the second quarter and 9.7 percent in the first.
However, analysts and fund managers are more optimistic for
growth in China and Asia as the authorities there have more
policy levers than in the euro zone where interest rates are set
by the European Central Bank.
A common currency means individual euro zone countries
cannot employ a depreciating currency strategy, which would help
boost exports and growth.
A Federal Reserve report suggesting the U.S. was barely
growing in September also sapped sentiment.
OIL BUCKS THE TREND
Copper prices have dropped about 30 percent since a record
high of $10,190 a tonne hit in February. It was at $6,999 a
tonne at 1302 GMT.
The metal used in power and construction is heavily reliant
on China, which consumes about 40 percent of global demand
estimated this year at around 20 million tonnes.
"As long as the news situation remains negative, metal
prices should stay under pressure for some time yet,"
Commerzbank said in a note.
"Gold has retreated this morning, along with commodities and
equity markets, for the fourth straight day ... Given the
bearish news situation and continued high uncertainty, gold's
current price trend is increasingly hard to comprehend."
Gold traditionally is used as a refuge by investors worried
about financial and economic turbulence and inflationary
pressures often triggered by rising oil prices.
Spot gold was at $1,622.29 an ounce from $1,641.30
an ounce late in New York on Wednesday, while Brent crude was up
0.36 percent at $108.78 a barrel.
Oil has proved more resilient than other commodities.
Traders said Brent was being underpinned by short supply due to
ongoing production problems in the North Sea.
"A lot of the strength ... is being driven by the fact that
there are cargoes missing from the programme and we expect to
see some missing from next month's as well," a trader said.
"The North Sea is going through a bit of an adjustment - UK
investment has dropped off very substantially in the last few
years. That will have an effect."
U.S. crude CLc1 is benefiting from Wednesday's bullish
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Both crude and oil product stocks in the world's biggest oil
consumer fell sharply last week as crude imports reached a
10-month low and refineries cut processing rates.
