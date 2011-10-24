LONDON Oct 24 Commodities rallied broadly on Monday after European leaders made progress in their plan to contain the region's debt crisis and an index showed China's manufacturing sector expanded in October, which helped push up the price of copper and crude oil.

Spot gold rose for a second day after four straight days of declines last week, echoing the strength in the equity markets, as its correlation with European stocks held at its most positive in five months.

Investors await the outcome of an emergency meeting for the unveiling of a plan on Wednesday to stave off a Greek default, write down debt and recapitalise banks as leaders near agreement on how to leverage their rescue fund to try stop the crisis from spreading.

Injecting more optimism into the raw materials sector, HSBC's flash purchasing managers' index showed the manufacturing sector in China -- the world's largest consumer of commodities -- expanded in October, snapping three months of contraction and easing concern that demand may slow abruptly.

"The drive is from there being more optimism on Europe getting their act together now there are concrete plans on the banks recapitalising and haircuts of 50 percent on Greek bonds," said Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.

"Leverage on the EFSF (European financial stability fund) has helped create more optimism in Europe, leading to a stronger euro that helps the metals market. China's PMI rose... which diminishes the risk of China having a hard landing," Bhar added, underlining that China consumes 35-40 percent of the global metals supply so it is a key factor for industrial metals prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 3.4 percent to $7,385 a tonne by 1324 GMT, after rallying more than 6 percent on Friday, its largest one-day advance since early 2010.

Meanwhile, the gold price rose by more than 1 percent to $1,658.10 an ounce by 1304 GMT, having fallen last week to a two-week low just above $1,600.

Gold normally falls when investors are feeling more confident about the macro economic backdrop, but its tight positive correlation with risk-related assets such as equities and copper, has made it more likely to move in tandem with these markets.

"The equity markets are rising, the rest of commodities are rising, but the gold price is not coming under pressure. It's also probably pointing to the possibility that the situation could again become critical," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said

The Chinese manufacturing data helped lift the crude oil price after having fallen by 4.5 percent last week. Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.8 percent at $110.40 a barrel. Prices have jumped about 16 percent so far this year, and are headed for a third straight year of gains. (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Sue Thomas in London; Editing by Alison Birrane)