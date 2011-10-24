LONDON Oct 24 Commodities rallied broadly on
Monday after European leaders made progress in their plan to
contain the region's debt crisis and an index showed China's
manufacturing sector expanded in October, which helped push up
the price of copper and crude oil.
Spot gold rose for a second day after four straight
days of declines last week, echoing the strength in the equity
markets, as its correlation with European stocks held at its
most positive in five months.
Investors await the outcome of an emergency meeting for the
unveiling of a plan on Wednesday to stave off a Greek default,
write down debt and recapitalise banks as leaders near agreement
on how to leverage their rescue fund to try stop the crisis from
spreading.
Injecting more optimism into the raw materials sector,
HSBC's flash purchasing managers' index showed the manufacturing
sector in China -- the world's largest consumer of commodities
-- expanded in October, snapping three months of contraction and
easing concern that demand may slow abruptly.
"The drive is from there being more optimism on Europe
getting their act together now there are concrete plans on the
banks recapitalising and haircuts of 50 percent on Greek bonds,"
said Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.
"Leverage on the EFSF (European financial stability fund)
has helped create more optimism in Europe, leading to a stronger
euro that helps the metals market. China's PMI rose... which
diminishes the risk of China having a hard landing," Bhar added,
underlining that China consumes 35-40 percent of the global
metals supply so it is a key factor for industrial metals
prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
by 3.4 percent to $7,385 a tonne by 1324 GMT, after rallying
more than 6 percent on Friday, its largest one-day advance since
early 2010.
Meanwhile, the gold price rose by more than 1 percent to
$1,658.10 an ounce by 1304 GMT, having fallen last week to a
two-week low just above $1,600.
Gold normally falls when investors are feeling more
confident about the macro economic backdrop, but its tight
positive correlation with risk-related assets such as equities
and copper, has made it more likely to move in tandem with these
markets.
"The equity markets are rising, the rest of commodities are
rising, but the gold price is not coming under pressure. It's
also probably pointing to the possibility that the situation
could again become critical," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg
said
The Chinese manufacturing data helped lift the crude oil
price after having fallen by 4.5 percent last week. Brent crude
LCOc1 was up 0.8 percent at $110.40 a barrel. Prices have
jumped about 16 percent so far this year, and are headed for a
third straight year of gains.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Sue Thomas in
London; Editing by Alison Birrane)