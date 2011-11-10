(Recasts, add comments, details, previous Singapore)

* Mario Monti emerges as favourite to replace Italy PM Berlusconi

* Lucas Papademos may be appointed head of Greek coalition

* Euro steady at 1-month lows, equities recover in Europe

* China reports smaller-than-expected trade surplus

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 10 Commodity markets mostly steadied on Thursday as investors weighed fears of a potential break-up of the euro zone against hopes that new governments being formed in debt-ridden Italy and Greece will swiftly enact austerity measures.

Former European Commissioner Mario Monti has emerged as a favourite to replace Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and form a new government to stave off a run on Italian bonds.

In Greece, expectations are that former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas Papademos may be appointed as head of a new coalition government.

Spot gold steadied and Brent crude oil rose above $113 a barrel, although copper fell to its lowest in two weeks, weighed down by the euro zone debt crisis and uninspiring Chinese data.

"The situation is really fragile, we need to see credible austerity measures from economies like Italy and Greece," said Stefan Graber, commodities analyst at Credit Suisse.

"Physical commodities have so far remained fairly resilient, in China and Asia in general demand has held up quite well. If markets manage to calm down the outlook for commodities will not be that grim, it really hinges on a solution to the euro zone."

Italy has replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, spurring fears of a split in the euro zone, which cannot afford to bail out its third biggest economy.

But with signs that political deadlock may be easing in Rome, benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields stabilised around 7 percent on Thursday after rising as high as 7.5 percent on Wednesday.

"Conditions in Europe have become like playing whack-the-mole -- put one down only to see another one pop up," said Nader Naeimi, a Sydney-based senior investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., which has A$97 billion ($99 billion) in management.

"This will continue until the European Central Bank starts a quantitative easing, which is to print as much money as necessary to buy Italian and Spanish bonds."

Although traders said the European Central Bank had increased its bond buying, there were no signs it was set to significantly change policy with officials reiterating it was up to national governments to address the problems. .

All the same the euro held steady near a one month low on Thursday, while the MSCI world equity index was down 0.3 percent, having hit its lowest since Oct. 21 earlier.

On Wall Street, however, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a rebound , while European shares rose in choppy trade.

COPPER FALLS, GOLD STEADIES

Copper came under pressure in part from news that top consumer China recorded lower than forecast exports in October and weaker than expected industrial output.

London Metal Exchange (LME) copper fell as low as $7,357 a tonne during the session, the lowest since Oct. 24. Prices have lost some 22 percent this year, snapping two annual gains.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract erased as much as 2 percent to $1,755.50 an ounce but later recovered.

Spot gold hit a daily low at $1,753.39 before paring some losses to trade roughly flat at $1,770.19 an ounce around midday. Prices are still up some 24 percent this year, set for an 11th year of gains.

CHINA'S EXPORTS DISAPPOINT

China's exports rose 15.9 percent in October from a year ago, the customs office said on Thursday, well below market expectations of a 16.5 percent gain and down from the 17.1 percent increase recorded in September.

The slower growth raised concern that Europe's troubles are slowing demand for China's manufactured goods.

In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery was at $113.70 a barrel, up 1.19 percent, after dropping to a session low of $111.30.

U.S. crude for December traded at $97.51 a barrel, up 1.85 percent, supported also by a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks.

GRAINS STEADY

Grains steadied, after falling across the board as concern over Italy's debt woes outweighed demand fundamentals.

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 0.36 percent to $11.89-3/4 a bushel, after touching an intraday low of $11.76-3/4 a bushel, its weakest point in a month. (Reporting By Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)