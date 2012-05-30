* Copper, platinum fall to 4-1/2 month lows
* Brent crude off 2.5 pct below $104/barrel
* Gold falls 1.5 pct as euro hits 23-month low
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 30 Commodities slid on Wednesday on
heightened fears about the European debt crisis, including about
Spanish banks, Italian borrowing costs and upcoming Greek
elections.
Both copper and platinum spiralled down to 4-1/2 month lows
while oil and gold also were also hit as investors sold off
risky assets including equities.
Also weighing on commodities was a buoyant dollar extending
gains against the euro, which hit 23-month lows, as
investors fled to the U.S. currency and treasuries as a safe
haven.
Markets extended losses on worries that Spain's banking
problems would push its borrowing costs to unsustainable levels
and after a new poll showed Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA
party, which wants to ditch austerity, may win an election next
month.
"As we've seen during other periods of extreme risk
aversion, investors go into Treasury bonds, which are yielding
record lows, or they stay in cash. It's preservation of
capital," said analyst Robin Bhar at Societe Generale in London.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities fell 1.4 percent to the lowest levels
in more than 20 months.
Brent crude oil, which slid 2.5 percent to under
$104 per barrel, also got hit after China signalled it was not
planning a large stimulus package, dimming demand prospects.
"The European debt crisis and concerns about Chinese
economic growth together mean that sentiment is on the very
bearish side," said Andy Sommer at EGL in Dietikon, Switzerland.
Industrial bellwether copper shed more than 2
percent to edge below $7,500 per tonne, the weakest since early
January.
Gold prices fell 1.5 percent, the second day of
losses, testing support near $1,530 an ounce.
Gold prices has fallen by more than 7 percent in May,
marking its worst monthly performance since December, when it
fell by nearly 11 percent.
In agricultural markets, U.S. grains fell sharply, with
wheat dropping more than 1 percent to a two-week low.
Corn and wheat futures declined despite a
larger-than-expected downgrade in U.S. crop conditions, while
soybeans tumbled to their lowest in a week.
Arabica coffee futures touched a fresh 21-month low, weighed
down by expectations of a big crop in Brazil, while robusta
coffee consolidated near an 8-1/2-month high.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Birrane)