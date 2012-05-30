* U.S. crude oil settles at lowest in 7 months

* Gold gains as safe haven

* Spot corn drops to 18-month low

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, May 30 Most commodities ended down sharply o n W ednesday, as a fall in Spanish stocks to their weakest levels in nine years and a drop in the euro amid spiralling debt fears sent investors fleeing to perceived safe havens such as gold.

Spain's banks have found themselves on thin ground, needing to borrow to repay debt at high interest rates -- closing in on 7 percent, a figure seen as largely unsustainable. The country's central government and regions also need to refinance 117.5 billion euros ($145.6 billion) of debt by the year-end.

Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a bond sale, with 10-year yields topping 6 percent for the first time since January. The euro zone was further shaken by a poll that showed Greece's anti-austerity SYRIZA party may win an election next month.

The euro slid to its lowest against the dollar in 23 months, weakening commodities priced in the U.S. currency.

Crude oil futures fell more than 3 percent on fears that stymied euro zone growth would dent fuel demand, coupled with fading hopes for economic stimulus from China.

U.S. July crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $2.94, or 3.24 percent, to $87.82 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Oct. 21.

London Brent crude oil futures lost 3.01 percent to settle at $103.47 per barrel, down $3.21.

"The European debt crisis and concerns about Chinese economic growth together mean that sentiment is on the very bearish side," said Andy Sommer at EGL in Dietikon, Switzerland.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended down more than 2 percent at a bid of $7,475 a tonne, also failing under the negative outlook for economic stimulus in China.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, ended down 1.68 percent, its lowest point since September 2010.

Gold gained as investors flocked to the perceived safe haven.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,563.60 an ounce by 4:16 p.m. EDT (2016 GMT), having hit a two-week low of $1,531.49.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled up $14.70 an ounce at $1,563.40.

"Gold did function as a flight-to-safety vehicle, but only to a small degree and we can very easily test those lows again tomorrow or the next day," said Bill O'Neill, partner at commodities wealth manager LOGIC Advisors.

U.S. agricultural markets came under pressure from the drop in other commodities.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans lost more than 1 percent to a one-week low and wheat futures dropped for a second straight day to their lowest in nearly two weeks.

Spot corn futures dropped to an 18-month low but contracts further out the curve gained on hot, dry weather, which may curb crops.

Arabica coffee futures hit a 22-month low and cocoa sank to a 4-1/2-month low as investors fled risky assets. Arabica was also weighed down by expectations of a big crop in Brazil. Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (1939 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 87.51 -3.26 -3.6% -11.5% Brent crude 103.18 -3.49 -3.3% -3.9% Natural gas 2.418 -0.067 -2.7% -19.1% US gold 1563.40 14.70 0.9% -0.2% Gold 1565.10 10.56 0.7% 0.1% US Copper 339.00 -7.20 -2.1% -1.3%

Dollar 83.043 0.565 0.7% 3.6% CRB 275.050 -4.690 -1.7% -9.9% US corn 559.50 -3.00 -0.5% -13.5% US soybeans 1373.25 -13.50 -1.0% 14.6% US wheat 653.75 -3.00 -0.5% 0.2% US Coffee 164.40 -1.00 -0.6% -28.0% US Cocoa 2070.00 -40.00 -1.9% -1.8% US Sugar 19.48 -0.05 -0.3% -16.1% US silver 27.767 0.000 0.0% -0.5% US platinum 1401.20 -26.90 -1.9% -0.3% US palladium 604.70 1.15 0.2% -7.8% ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Robert Gibbons and Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)