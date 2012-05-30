* U.S. crude oil settles at lowest in 7 months
* Gold gains as safe haven
* Spot corn drops to 18-month low
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, May 30 Most commodities ended down
sharply o n W ednesday, as a fall in Spanish stocks to their
weakest levels in nine years and a drop in the euro amid
spiralling debt fears sent investors fleeing to perceived safe
havens such as gold.
Spain's banks have found themselves on thin ground, needing
to borrow to repay debt at high interest rates -- closing in on
7 percent, a figure seen as largely unsustainable. The country's
central government and regions also need to refinance 117.5
billion euros ($145.6 billion) of debt by the year-end.
Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a bond sale, with
10-year yields topping 6 percent for the first time since
January. The euro zone was further shaken by a
poll that showed Greece's anti-austerity SYRIZA party may win an
election next month.
The euro slid to its lowest against the dollar in 23 months,
weakening commodities priced in the U.S. currency.
Crude oil futures fell more than 3 percent on fears that
stymied euro zone growth would dent fuel demand, coupled with
fading hopes for economic stimulus from China.
U.S. July crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange fell $2.94, or 3.24 percent, to $87.82 a barrel,
the lowest settlement since Oct. 21.
London Brent crude oil futures lost 3.01 percent to
settle at $103.47 per barrel, down $3.21.
"The European debt crisis and concerns about Chinese
economic growth together mean that sentiment is on the very
bearish side," said Andy Sommer at EGL in Dietikon, Switzerland.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended
down more than 2 percent at a bid of $7,475 a tonne, also
failing under the negative outlook for economic stimulus in
China.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, ended down 1.68 percent, its lowest
point since September 2010.
Gold gained as investors flocked to the perceived safe
haven.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,563.60 an ounce by
4:16 p.m. EDT (2016 GMT), having hit a two-week low of
$1,531.49.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled up
$14.70 an ounce at $1,563.40.
"Gold did function as a flight-to-safety vehicle, but only
to a small degree and we can very easily test those lows again
tomorrow or the next day," said Bill O'Neill, partner at
commodities wealth manager LOGIC Advisors.
U.S. agricultural markets came under pressure from the drop
in other commodities.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans lost more than 1
percent to a one-week low and wheat futures dropped for a
second straight day to their lowest in nearly two weeks.
Spot corn futures dropped to an 18-month low but contracts
further out the curve gained on hot, dry weather, which may curb
crops.
Arabica coffee futures hit a 22-month low and cocoa sank to
a 4-1/2-month low as investors fled risky assets. Arabica was
also weighed down by expectations of a big crop in Brazil.
Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (1939 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 87.51 -3.26 -3.6% -11.5%
Brent crude 103.18 -3.49 -3.3% -3.9%
Natural gas 2.418 -0.067 -2.7% -19.1%
US gold 1563.40 14.70 0.9% -0.2%
Gold 1565.10 10.56 0.7% 0.1%
US Copper 339.00 -7.20 -2.1% -1.3%
Dollar 83.043 0.565 0.7% 3.6%
CRB 275.050 -4.690 -1.7% -9.9%
US corn 559.50 -3.00 -0.5% -13.5%
US soybeans 1373.25 -13.50 -1.0% 14.6%
US wheat 653.75 -3.00 -0.5% 0.2%
US Coffee 164.40 -1.00 -0.6% -28.0%
US Cocoa 2070.00 -40.00 -1.9% -1.8%
US Sugar 19.48 -0.05 -0.3% -16.1%
US silver 27.767 0.000 0.0% -0.5%
US platinum 1401.20 -26.90 -1.9% -0.3%
US palladium 604.70 1.15 0.2% -7.8%
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Robert
Gibbons and Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)