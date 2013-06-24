* Chinese cenbank comments spark fears over slower growth
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 24 Gold and copper prices fell on
Monday and oil prices languished as the prospect of slower
growth in China and the U.S. central bank's plans to rein in
monetary stimulus worried investors.
Brent crude oil prices slipped below $100 a barrel to their
lowest in three weeks, copper hit a near three-year low and gold
fell more than 1 percent as investors turned to the safe haven
of the U.S. dollar.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled it might rein in its
quantitative easing policy while comments from the Chinese
central bank have stoked fears it could keep money tight,
slowing growth.
The United States and China are the world's top two
economies and biggest consumers of crude oil and copper so
prices suffer if it looks as though demand will slow. Gold is
vulnerable to the prospect of rising interest rates.
"There are two major focus points in the market at present
-- the Fed reducing QE early, and uncertainties about what the
latest spike in short term Chinese interest rates can lead to,"
Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen said.
"Both crude oils (are) stuck in ranges, with an expected
pick-up in demand over the coming quarter together with
geo-political worries supporting, while Fed and China pulls the
other way," he said. "Gold price action looks horrible."
Waning appetite for higher risk assets prompted a drop in
European stock markets after Asian shares slid to 9-1/2 month
lows overnight, while the dollar index climbed. The Euro STOXX
50 Volatility index hit a four-month high, signalling a
sharp rise in risk aversion.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,281.84 an ounce at
1032 GMT, taking its losses for the year to 23 percent, as fresh
strength in the dollar added to pressure exerted by talk of an
end to ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy.
The Fed gave the clearest signal yet late on Wednesday that
it was considering reining in its quantitative easing. The
policy has benefited bullion in recent years by keeping interest
rates at rock bottom and stoking inflation fears, and was a key
factor sending gold prices to record highs in September 2011.
CHINESE GROWTH IN FOCUS
China's central bank meanwhile fuelled concerns it could
keep money tight, sparking a slowdown in growth, on Monday after
it said liquidity in its financial system is at a "reasonable"
level. That came after interest rates for short-term funds in
China spiked last week.
Brent crude oil dropped to a low of $99.82 a barrel
on Monday and was later flat at $100.94. U.S. oil was
little changed at $93.62 a barrel.
"Given the grave concerns about the Chinese economy oil
bulls are running for the exit," oil broker PVM said in a note.
"This week has not started in an upbeat mood and the chances of
further misery are a real possibility unless the Chinese central
bank quickly intervenes."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to its lowest since July 2010 at $6,613 a tonne, and was later
down 2.4 percent at $6,656. The metal lost nearly 4 percent last
week in its biggest weekly loss since mid-April.
Wheat prices eased and Chicago corn slid to a near one-week
low on Monday while soybeans dropped to the lowest since late
May, weighed down by near-perfect growing conditions across the
U.S. grain belt.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell as
low as $5.44-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since June 18. July wheat
eased 0.9 percent to $6.91-3/4 a bushel after climbing to
its highest since June 5 last week.
November soybeans eased 0.9 percent to $12.61-1/2 a
bushel, having earlier hit their lowest since May 28.
Coffee and sugar rose and cocoa prices held steady,
consolidating after last week's sharp declines. July raw sugar
on ICE was up 25 cents at 16.99 cents per lb.
September arabica coffee futures on ICE were up 0.5
percent at $1.1985 per lb, while September cocoa futures
were flat at $2,151 a tonne.
(Editing by Anna Willard)