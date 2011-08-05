* Gold up over 1 percent as investors look for safe havens
* Morgan Stanley ups gold forecast on U.S., Europe woes
* Brent crude rallies on Iran pipeline explosion
* Eyes on U.S. non-farm payrolls, seen still weak
(Adds detail, comment, updates prices)
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Aug 5 Gold jumped more than 1 percent
and industrial metals plunged on Friday as investors sought safe
havens and fled riskier assets on worries over slowing global
economic growth.
Investors are concerned that the United States could be
facing another recession after data suggested slowing growth
from an already sluggish pace in the first half.
Global equity markets have shed $2.5 trillion this week,
losing roughly 8.5 percent.
On the other side of the Atlantic, Europe's sovereign debt
crisis has defied remedy and threatens to engulf Spain and
Italy, two of the euro zone's largest economies.
"The combination of a much gloomier U.S. economic outlook,
growing economic concerns in China, persisting debt problems of
eurozone peripherals and worries about the stability of the euro
as well as rising risk aversion in general are a deadly cocktail
for financial markets," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities
research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Benefiting from the gloom, gold rose more than 1
percent to a high of $1,669.60 an ounce, readying to test higher
levels after powering to an all-time peak $1,681.67 on Thursday,
its 10th record in 17 sessions.
London copper dropped more than 2 percent and
Shanghai-traded aluminium and zinc hit their downside limit
after Wall Street's worst sell-off since the 2008 global
financial crisis sent investors scuttling for safety.
Brent crude oil LCOc1 and U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell
to multi-month lows before bucking the downtrend after news of
an explosion at an oil pipeline in Iran.
Brent traded up $1.00 at $108.25 a barrel by 1145 GMT.
Global commodity benchmark the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
is down more than 4 percent for the week, its biggest
drop since losing nearly 9 percent in May's across-the-board
slide, also fuelled by global growth concerns.
"The U.S. economy appears headed for a double-dip
recession," said Monty Guild, chief executive officer of Guild
Investment Management. "Even though we expect weak economic
activity will lead to more money printing from central banks,
the markets are going through a rugged period, which makes us
want to reduce our exposure."
David Hufton, managing director of brokers PVM Oil
Associates, said confidence in commodities as an investment had
been dented but had not gone away:
"Commodities are a bet on growth and in the last week the
growth story has been severely punctured. No growth means
stagnant commodity demand," Hufton said.
European leaders will discuss financial markets on Friday
after Thursday's rout signalled fear Europe's debt crisis is
spinning out of control and a U.S. recovery is stalling.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data was due at 1230 GMT, with
economists predicting a rise to a modest 85,000 last month after
increasing by 18,000 in June in its smallest gain since
September 2010.
LOOKING TO CHINA
While the current sell-off was reminiscent of the meltdown
during the 2008 financial crisis, Mark Pervan, senior commodity
analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank, said declines were
unlikely to be as steep as they were then.
"Firstly, prices aren't as high as they were prior to the
global financial crisis, the Chinese story is a lot stronger
than what it was as a percentage of global consumption and the
supply dynamics are much tighter in markets like coal, iron ore
and some of the base metals," he said.
U.S. crude hit a lifetime high above $147 a barrel in July
2008 before slumping to nearly $32 in December of that year as
the global financial crisis deepened.
On Friday, U.S. crude fell as much as $3.76 to a session low
of $82.87 a barrel, its lowest since Nov. 26, before recovering
to around $85.30 by 1245 GMT. Brent dropped $2.95 to a low of
$104.30, its weakest since June 27, before rebounding.
London copper dropped 1.8 percent to $9,185 a tonne,
after hitting a low of $9,143 a tonne, a level not seen since
June 29. Zinc was down more than 3 percent and lead
, nickel and tin slid over 2 percent.
In Shanghai, aluminium SAFc3 and zinc SZNc3 slumped by
their daily trading limits of 4 percent and 6 percent,
respectively, while copper SCFc3 dropped 4.3 percent.
Shanghai rubber futures fell as much as 5.8 percent
to 33,605 yuan per tonne and in Malaysia, palm oil futures
KPOc3 dropped 2.6 percent to a session low of 3,021 ringgit.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat Wc1 fell more than 2 percent
to as low as $6.67 per bushel and corn Cc2 dropped 1.85
percent to $6.88-3/2.
Morgan Stanley raised its price forecast for gold to $1,511
from $1,401 for 2011, citing enhanced contagion risk from the
European debt crisis and continued uncertainty over the U.S.
macroeconomic outlook. It also lifted its 2012 price outlook to
$1,624 from $1,330.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio and Alejandro Barbajosa
in Singapore; editing by Anthony Barker)