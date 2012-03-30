* CRB up 1 pct for qtr, helped by gains in Jan-Feb

* Gasoline up 26 pct; soybeans 17 pct

* Natgas at bottom of heap with 29 pct loss (Updates prices)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 30 Grains and soybean markets staged sharp rallies on Friday after a bullish U.S. crop report, and gasoline racked up the biggest gains in March to put commodities up for a second straight quarter.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended the first quarter up 1 percent after gains over the past three months in gasoline, soybeans and a few metals helped the index offset a 4 percent loss for March.

U.S. gasoline futures surged 26 percent for the quarter as investors bet on a tight market for the peak summer driving season in the world's largest oil consumer.

Soybean futures had the second largest quarterly gain, rising 17 percent.

In Friday's session, soybeans traded in Chicago jumped nearly 4 percent in the biggest one-day rally in five months. The run-up came after a U.S. government report on acreage showed farmers will plant 2 percent fewer soybeans this year than expected by traders and analysts.

Corn jumped nearly 7 percent for the session and wheat surged almost 8 percent after the same U.S. Department of Agriculture report projected smaller-than-expected inventories for both grains.

Platinum was also a stand-out performer during the quarter, with the benchmark contract in New York surging 16 percent, after labor unrest and safety stoppages in dominant producer South Africa raised concerns about supplies.

Copper ended the quarter with an 11 percent gain as the dollar softened and metal inventories in Asia fell, although fears persisted of weak demand in top consumer China.

U.S. crude oil, the CRB's main component, rose 4 percent for the quarter, helped by gains through February on concerns that an Iranian oil embargo would cause a global oil shortage.

But for the month, U.S. crude fell 4 percent due to a recent selloff on worries that the United States, Britain and France may release crude from emergency stockpiles to cap rising fuel prices at the pump.

London's Brent oil -- which the CRB does not track -- outperformed U.S. crude. It rose 14 percent for the quarter and finished March nearly flat.

U.S. natural gas went the opposite way of gasoline -- tumbling nearly 30 percent for the quarter and becoming the CRB's worst performer -- as burgeoning U.S. gas stockpiles pressured prices to 10-year lows.

Prices at 4:48 p.m. EDT (2048 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 103.03 0.25 0.2% 4.2% Brent crude 122.99 0.60 0.5% 14.5% Natural gas 2.126 -0.023 -1.1% -28.9% US gold 1669.30 17.10 1.0% 6.5% Gold 1667.04 6.16 0.4% 6.6% US Copper 382.50 2.85 0.8% 11.3%

Dollar 78.950 -0.238 -0.3% -1.5% CRB 308.460 2.520 0.8% 1.0% US corn 644.00 40.00 6.6% -0.4% US soybeans 1403.00 47.50 3.5% 17.1% US wheat 660.75 48.25 7.9% 1.2% US Coffee 182.45 6.00 3.4% -20.0% US Cocoa 2219.00 -4.00 -0.2% 5.2% US Sugar 24.71 0.11 0.4% 6.4% US silver 32.484 0.492 1.5% 16.4% US platinum 1638.30 15.60 1.0% 16.6% US palladium 654.10 9.55 1.5% -0.3%

(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)