By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 23 Commodities tumbled on Monday on
fears that Spain would need a major bailout as the euro slid to
two-year lows and investors rushed to sell off risky assets.
Oil prices shed more than 4 percent, copper hit a three-week
low and corn spiralled down over 2 percent from record highs on
Friday on forecasts of rain in the drought-hit U.S. Midwest.
"When you've got fear in the markets, risk assets get sold
off," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.
The Thomson Reuters CRB index, a global commodities
benchmark, fell 1.75 percent to 299.25 by 1400 GMT, after
gaining 3.6 percent last week. The 19-commodity index has added
5 percent so far for July, heading for the strongest month since
October 2011.
Commodities followed equities and the euro lower on worries
that Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, may be
forced to seek a lifeline from international lenders as Spain's
regional authorities begin to go cap in hand to the central
government.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit their highest
level since the euro was launched after weekend media reports
that half a dozen local authorities were ready to follow in the
footsteps of Valencia.
Brent crude dropped as much as 4.1 percent to a low
of $102.42 a barrel, after posting a fourth straight weekly gain
in the previous session. U.S. crude lost 4.2 percent to a
low of $88.01 a barrel.
Analysts said only supply side geopolitical risks could
underpin oil prices, with a string of bomb attacks in Iraq and
ongoing tensions with Iran, but in the current environment these
were unlikely to prevent further price falls.
"There is still a lot of correction potential in oil
prices," said Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
"We had risen some $10 in seven days up until last Thursday.
That was purely driven by perceived supply side risk but there
has been no real improvement in fundamentals."
STRONGER DOLLAR
The dollar strengthened 0.5 percent against a basket
of currencies, weighing on commodities. A firmer dollar makes
commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.
The robust dollar attracted safe haven flows from investors,
leaving gold exposed. Spot gold prices fell as much as
1.3 percent to an intraday low of $1,562.99 an ounce.
From a technical perspective, gold is set to find support
around $1,559/1,560, according to analysts who study past price
patterns to determine the future direction of trade. Prices have
held within a $1,525-1,675 range for more than three months.
Worries about Spain and the euro zone also hit copper, which
slid to the weakest point since mid-June.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gave
up as much as 2.5 percent to a low of $7,359.75 a tonne and
aluminium lost 2 percent to $1,867 a tonne.
Copper has fallen more than 12 percent since the end of the
first quarter, dented by slowing growth in top copper consumer
China, a shaky recovery in the United States and mounting
sovereign debt problems in the euro zone.
"I can't see anything over the next couple of months to
support copper. We don't think quantitative easing is likely (in
the U.S.) until early next year. There's more scope for China to
relax (monetary policy) but we'll have to wait till later in the
year," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar.
U.S. corn and soybean futures shed 2 percent from record
highs set the previous session on forecasts for rain this week
in the parched northern U.S. Midwest. Wheat fell 3 percent from
a near four-year high notched late last week.
"We don't think the rally is over yet, especially for corn
as demand rationing, which the market has to do, is something it
has never done before in terms of the scale," said Victor
Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.
Chicago Board of trade September corn lost 2.7 percent
cents to $8.02-1/4 per bushel, August soybeans fell 2.3
percent to $17.17-1/2 and September wheat shed 3.3 percent
to $9.12.
The euro zone debt worries also hit sugar and coffee futures
while cocoa dipped following mixed global grindings results this
month, clouding the outlook for demand.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench, Maytaal Angel, Jan
Harvey and Sam Nelson; editing by James Jukwey)