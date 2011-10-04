* Brent oil ends below $100 a bbl, lowest close since Feb

* Fears of Greek debt default outweigh Fed remarks

* Gold falls 3 pct, Fed may take steps to help US economy

* Bernanke suggests Fed will take measures to spur growth (Rewrites throughout, updates with closing prices, comment, details, background. Changes byline, dateline)

NEW YORK, Oct 4 Brent oil fell on Tuesday, closing below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, while copper ended at a 15-month low and gold dropped 3 percent, as mounting worries that Greece could default outweighed hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus.

Many commodity prices bounced up off early lows when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Joint Economic Committee of Congress that the U.S. central bank was prepared to take steps to help an economic recovery that is "close to faltering." [ID:nW1E7KM007].

For awhile, the Fed chief's remarks helped mitigate deepening worries about Europe bank exposure to a debt default by Greece, which would pose great risk to the global economy and thus to demand for raw materials.

In late business, the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19 commodity futures had clawed back above the one-year low hit in early commodities selling, but was still down 1.05 percent.

"Markets did recover and behave while Bernanke was speaking. Whenever someone like him is talking, you have headline risk. He can change things with one sentence," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In the current environment, he added, "where everyone is more than a little uptight, you see derisking and that lifted the market up, temporarily."

Bernanke delivered his firmest language yet that the Fed may take further steps to prevent a weakening U.S. economy from slipping back into recession. Once he stopped talking, however, markets refocused on the possibility of a default by Greece.

Brent crude oil futures settled at their lowest level since February, as persistent worries about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis extended a sell-off for a third straight day.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $99.79 a barrel. It was the first time since February that it finished below $100. [O/R]

Copper ended down for a fifth straight day as macro pressures remained front and center with investors fearful about the implications of a spillover effect from Europe's deepening debt crisis. [MET/L]

The economically sensitive red metal closed below $7,000 per tonne for a second day in a row and stood near its lowest level in 14 months. Investors priced in the likelihood of a Greek default and fears of global recession.

Adding to copper's woes was a 0.2 percent decline in U.S. August factory orders, below estimates for an unchanged reading and well off July's 2.1 percent gain. [ID:nCLA4LE706]

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 shed $190 or 2.7 percent to close at $6,800 a tonne, up from an earlier low of $6,712. It hit its lowest level since July 2010 on Monday, at $6,635.

Gold fell 3 percent, halting three days of gains, on the double whammy of Greek default fears and the Fed chief's bleak assessment of the U.S. economy. [GOL/]

Bullion's safe-haven appeal has been questioned in its sharp fall from a record high in September, said Ole Hansen, a senior manager at Saxo Bank.

According to COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen, big players have been buying put options in the last several sessions to protect their downside risk.

Gold had rallied as much as 6 percent in recent days, but remained more than 15 percent below the $1,920.30 an ounce record set in early September.

Spot gold XAU= was down 2.5 percent at $1,616 an ounce by 3:45 p.m EDT (1945 GMT) from a session high of $1,678.

"I think more people are getting more afraid," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

"There's a concern that there will be a mini financial crisis. If they don't do it properly, it will cause some banks in Europe to fail, and there will be a domino effect," he said, referring to European leaders' efforts to resolve Greece's financial crisis.

European finance ministers are considering making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and have postponed a vital aid payment to Athens until mid-November. [ID:nL5E7L425O]

Elsewhere, U.S. grain futures tumbled 2 percent, sending corn and soybeans into bear market territory on escalating fears that Greece's default could trigger a global meltdown. [GRA/] Prices at 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude CLc1 76.57 -1.04 -1.3% -16.2% Brent crude LCOc1 100.42 -1.29 -1.3% 6.0% Natural gas NGc1 3.638 0.021 0.6% -17.4% US gold GCZ1 1616.00 -41.70 -2.5% 13.7% Gold XAU= 1610.39 -46.01 -2.8% 13.5% US Copper HGZ1 310.35 -4.70 -1.5% -30.2% LME Copper CMCU3 6800.00 -190.00 -2.7% -29.2% Dollar .DXY 79.344 -0.087 -0.1% 0.4% CRB .CRB 293.280 -3.100 -1.1% -11.9% US corn Cc1 587.75 -4.75 -0.8% -6.6% US soybeans Sc1 1160.00 -17.50 -1.5% -16.8% US wheat Wc1 604.00 -15.50 -2.5% -24.0% US Coffee KCZ1 226.55 3.10 1.4% -5.8% US Cocoa CCZ1 2592.00 17.00 0.7% -14.6% US Sugar SBH2 24.69 -0.16 -0.6% -23.1% US silver SIZ1 29.839 -0.956 -3.1% -3.5% US platinum PLV1 1461.90 -50.40 -3.3% -17.8% US palladium PAZ1 564.15 -29.60 -5.0% -29.8%