* China crude imports slow, raising concerns about economy

* Gold follows other commodities, stocks lower

* Euro weakens ahead of debt crisis meeting

* Copper hit by slowing trade growth in China

By Jeffrey Kerr

NEW YORK, Oct 13 Major commodities were hit hard on Thursday as slowing growth in China added to ongoing concerns about the health of the global economy as the U.S. dollar rallied and global stock markets fell.

The euro slipped against the dollar on Thursday after hitting an almost one-month high as investors refocused on worries about European banks and a deteriorating growth outlook for the euro zone. [ID:nN1E79C1RA]

Copper, gold, U.S. crude, wheat and corn prices all came under pressure as the economic data emerged first in Asia, showing soft Chinese trade data and then extending into Europe and the U.S., where the data continued to look grim.

Crude oil imports into China, an important energy user, dropped 12 percent in September from last year's record high and were below 5 million barrels per day for the fourth consecutive month, customs data showed. [ID:nL3E7LD08O]

Copper fell on Thursday after the soft Chinese trade data reinforced a gloomy outlook for global economic growth, but signs of stronger industrial metals demand from the country helped limit losses.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,310 down from Wednesday's' $7,529 when the metal used in power and construction hit a two-week high of $7,544.75 a tonne.

"Markets are bit more risk-off mode, equity markets are down, the stronger dollar never helps commodities," RBS analyst Daniel Major said.

U.S. data showed new claims for unemployment benefits nudged lower last week. [FRX/] [ID:nN1E79C08C]

Gold fell in tandem with riskier assets on Thursday, as weaker U.S. equity markets, driven by bank worries, dampened buying sentiment.

Bullion took its lead from weaker U.S. stocks and commodities as lower-than-expected Chinese exports renewed fears of a global economic slowdown.

"I think we can find still a pretty big correction (in gold) if the dollar regains its preeminence as the reserve currency," said Stanley Crouch, chief investment officer at Aegis Capital, who oversees $2 billion in client assets.

LARGE CRUDE STOCK BUILD

Brent and U.S. crude futures briefly pared losses after U.S. government data showed surprisingly large drawdown in gasoline and distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks rose more than expected and traders said overall the report was not enough to overcome the bearish Chinese figures. [EIA/S]

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 settled at $111.11 a barrel, edging down 25 cents, after hitting a session low of $109.07. Brent came off the day's lows in early afternoon trading in New York ahead of the November contract's expiry on Friday.

U.S. wheat futures fell 1.4 percent on Thursday, adding to the 5 percent slump a day earlier, stemming from the U.S. government raising its supply forecast for the grain.

Corn futures finished lower after the U.S. government confirmed the sale of 900,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China. The deal had been expected and had caused corn to rise the 40-cent daily limit on Wednesday. The 900,000 tonnes is China's second largest purchase of U.S. corn in one day.

Corn also was pressured by the U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday raising its corn ending stocks nearly 29 percent from a month ago and reducing exports by 50 million bushels.

"There was nothing supportive in yesterday's USDA numbers so there is a little bit of a hangover from that here today," said Karl Setzer, analyst with MaxYield Cooperative.

COFFEE, SUGAR, SOY BEANS ROSE

Coffee and sugar futures vaulted higher Thursday mainly on chart-based buying, while cocoa's early run spurred by bullish consumption data sputtered late in the session.

Soybeans rallied for the fourth straight session on support from firm cash markets as well as some end user buying, shrugging off customs data showing China's imports of soybeans fell 11 percent in September from a year ago.[ID:nL3E7LDOX6]

Volume traded in U.S. soft commodities ranged from 5 percent to a quarter below normal. On Wednesday, traded volume in the raw sugar market sank to a 9-1/2 month low. [ID:nN1E79COIV]

"You're seeing a lot of short-covering" in sugar and coffee, said The Price Group senior analyst Jack Scoville.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub, Gene Ramos, Frank Tang, Rene Pastor, Pratima Desai, Alessandra Prentice, Rodrigo Campos and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)