* Commodities fall with euro, equities in de-risking move

* Germany says not to expect debt resolution on Sunday

* Oil, copper, gold, all finish lower on euro debt news.

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Nearly all commodity markets, from oil to industrial metals and even coffee, closed lower on Monday after Germany's finance minister warned against expecting a "definitive solution" to Europe's massive debt problems from the coming weekend summit.

Commodities fell along with equities and the euro, as many investors moved to lessen risk after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said a "definitive solution" from European policy-makers would be unlikely.

Expectations had been building since German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Nicolas Sarkozy promised this month to unveil a comprehensive new euro zone debt package at the Oct. 23 summit. [ID:nL5E7LH13T]

Wheat and corn were the only commodities the rose at all, and their gains were slight. Wheat rose only 0.2 percent even as dry weather in the U.S. Plains threatened 2012 winter wheat output, and corn eked out only a 0.1 percent gain due to a failure to penetrate technical chart resistance. [GRA/]

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB of 19 commodities ended 0.826 percent lower after finishing last week with two days of healthy gains.

Schaeuble said European governments will not present an ultimate plan at Sunday's summit. [ID:nL5E7LH13T] The German finance minister's admonition pushed the euro off of a one-month high against the dollar. [USD/] U.S. stocks had their sharpest decline in two weeks. [.N]

Schaeuble also said at the weekend that private bondholders would have to accept steeper voluntary write-downs on Greek debt holdings than the 21 percent agreed last July. Such a move could hurt European banks. [MMT/]

"It's a dose of reality. The market got ahead of itself," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York, speaking of the euro.

The same could be said of many commodity markets denominated in dollars, which tend to fall with the euro because of the disadvantage in overseas markets.

Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent as the German finance minister's comments showed Europe's progress in solving its debt crisis may not come fast enough. [O/R]

"Germany's comments pulled oil back and the euro fell, strengthening the dollar," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

U.S. crude declined, but its losses were limited by trading associated with options expirations and with a narrowing of the spread between Brent and U.S. crude prices.

ICE Brent crude for December LCOc1 fell $2.07 to settle at $110.16 a barrel, while U.S. front-month November crude CLc1 fell 42 cents to settle at $86.38 a barrel.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on oil's correlation against the dollar index:

For more stories from the G20 summit: [ID:nL5E7LC2J3]

Euro zone debt crisis graphics:

CFTC commodity trader positions:

Graphic - U.S. industrial output, capacity utilization:

Insider video: GE CEO Jeff Immelt on the economy

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Dimming prospects for U.S. commodities and energy demand, a gauge of manufacturing in New York State contracted for the fifth month in a row in October, as new orders were flat and the outlook weakened.

A small gain in September U.S. industrial production reinforced other recent data showing the U.S. economy is still growing, albeit slowly. [ID:nN1E79G0EO]

Copper gained in early dealings, but the de-risking on the European debt warnings also hit industrial metals later on. By the close, copper had swung from a three-week high early to end near the day's lows. [MET/L]

"You are going to see a lot of volatility across all asset classes over the next few weeks until something is put on the table that will convince markets the crisis in the EU will be dealt with," VM Group analyst Carl Firman said.

Gold, which last week posted its biggest weekly gain in six, fell along with other commodities. [GOL/]

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6 percent at $1,668.90 an ounce by 2:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT), having risen to $1,694.60 earlier in the session, its highest level since Sept. 23.

Coffee futures tumbled, too, on the the latest euro zone debt news. December arabica coffee futures on ICE KCc1 slipped 5.55 cents, or 2.3 percent, to end at $2.34 per lb, after earlier hitting their highest in three weeks. [SOF/L]

Prices at 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude CLc1 86.46 -0.33 -0.4% -5.4% Brent crude LCOc1 110.04 -2.19 -2.0% 16.1% Natural gas NGc1 3.688 -0.015 -0.4% -16.3% US gold GCZ1 1676.60 -6.40 -0.4% 18.0% Gold XAU= 1670.79 -7.74 -0.5% 17.7% US Copper HGZ1 337.80 -3.05 -0.9% -24.0% LME Copper CMCU3 7494.85 -50.15 -0.7% -21.9% Dollar .DXY 77.138 0.515 0.7% -2.4% CRB .CRB 314.560 -2.620 -0.8% -5.5% US corn Cc1 640.50 0.50 0.1% 1.8% US soybeans Sc1 1253.00 -17.00 -1.3% -10.1% US wheat Wc1 624.25 1.50 0.2% -21.4% US Coffee KCZ1 234.00 -5.55 -2.3% -2.7% US Cocoa CCZ1 2622.00 -49.00 -1.8% -13.6% US Sugar SBH2 27.79 -0.14 -0.5% -13.5% US silver SIZ1 31.821 -0.352 -1.1% 2.9% US platinum PLV1 1547.30 -2.20 -0.1% -13.0% US palladium PAZ1 616.80 -3.75 -0.6% -23.2%

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons, Chris Kelly, Marcy Nicholson and Frank Tang in New York, Sam Nelson in Chicago, and Melanie Burton and David Brough in London; Editing by David Gregorio)