* Slowest China growth since 2009 scares investors

* Strong expansion US producer prices assures some

* Copper falls for a second day; cocoa, soybeans also down

* Oil surges, with U.S. crude gaining more than Brent (Recasts, updates prices and market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 18 Most metals and agricultural commodities fell on Tuesday after major consuming nation China reported slowing economic growth, but oil jumped as much as 2 percent, limiting losses across commodities.

Oil and stock markets rose as the euro rebounded late versus the dollar EUR=EBS after U.K.'s Guardian newspaper reported that France and Germany have agreed to enlarge an euro zone rescue fund.

Metals retraced some losses in late trade after U.S. producer prices data posted the largest increase in five months [ID:nN1E79H0BZ] and an ongoing strike at a Peruvian copper mine run by Freeport-McMoran [ID:nN1E79H1QN] fed supply worries.

The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB settled almost flat after falling nearly 1.5 percent early in the session on concerns that China was being dragged down by the economic troubles of Europe and the United States.

China's economy grew at a 9.1 percent rate in the third quarter, its slowest pace since the second quarter of 2009.

"Their dependence upon U.S. and European purchasing is enormous. If the West shuts down, China shuts down," said Philip Gotthelf, president at Equidex Brokerage Group Inc in Closter, New Jersey.

Copper took an early hit from data from China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world's consumption of the metal, used largely in construction and power generation.

In New York, the key December copper contract on COMEX HGZ1 fell as much as 3.6 percent before ending half a percent lower at $3.36 a lb.

Benchmark three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed $46 to close at $7,449 a tonne. [MET/L]

On the agricultural front, cocoa futures dropped to their lowest level in more than two years on computer-based selling and in sympathy with earlier weakness in other commodities linked to China's slower-than-expected growth.

"It's more of a combination of the macro risk-off mode," a cocoa dealer in New York said, adding that high stockpiles of cocoa in physical markets were also weighing on prices.

March cocoa futures on London's LIFFE LCCc2 fell 7 pounds to finish at 1,702 pounds a tonne, after dipping to 1,675 pounds, the lowest level since July 2009.

In New York, December cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. CCZ1 settled at $2,571 a tonne after falling to $2,523, the lowest intraday level in 27 months. [SOF/L]

Soybean futures eased for the second straight day as the U.S. soybeans harvest advanced amid the slowdown in China, its biggest import market. November soybean futures in Chicago SX1 were down 2-1/4 cents at $12.50-3/4 a bushel. [GRA/]

In oil, London's Brent crude turned higher after hitting a one-week low as a Wall Street-inspired rally lifted markets, outweighing pressure from China's weak economic data. Benchmark Brent LCOc1 finished up almost 1 percent, or 99 cents, at $111.15 a barrel.

U.S. crude CLc1 outpaced Brent's gains, finishing up 2.3 percent, or $1.96, at $88.34 per barrel as part of an unwinding of the spread between the two major oil benchmarks. Brent's premium to U.S. oil came down to less than $23 a barrel versus Friday's record high above $28. [O/R]

Prices at 5:07 p.m. EDT (2107 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude CLc1 88.36 1.98 2.3% -3.3% Brent crude LCOc1 111.15 0.99 0.9% 17.3% Natural gas NGc1 3.553 -0.135 -3.7% -19.3% US gold GCZ1 1652.80 -23.80 -1.4% 16.3% Gold XAU= 1656.40 -14.50 -0.9% 16.7% US Copper HGZ1 336.00 -1.80 -0.5% -24.4% LME Copper CMCU3 7448.25 -46.75 -0.6% -22.4% Dollar .DXY 77.148 0.002 0.0% -2.4% CRB .CRB 314.910 0.350 0.1% -5.4% US corn Cc1 644.00 3.50 0.6% 2.4% US soybeans Sc1 1250.75 -2.25 -0.2% -10.3% US wheat Wc1 625.25 1.00 0.2% -21.3% US Coffee KCZ1 231.50 -2.50 -1.1% -3.7% US Cocoa CCZ1 2571.00 -51.00 -1.9% -15.3% US Sugar SBH2 27.85 0.06 0.2% -13.3% US silver SIZ1 31.831 0.010 0.0% 2.9% US platinum PLV1 1536.70 -10.60 -0.7% -13.6% US palladium PAZ1 619.90 3.10 0.5% -22.8% (Editing by David Gregorio)