By Veronica Brown and Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 27 Speculators have confirmed what
everyone else has been thinking: expect more falls in
commodities, as worries about China and higher interest rates
combine with waning sentiment to suggest markets are heading
further south.
But while more losses are certain, their scope could be
limited because a large number of speculators have already made
bets that prices will fall.
Commodities from iron ore, to oil, grains and gold have shed
value as the current extended price boom, or "super-cycle",
wanes.
Losses are not new, with oil and gold having peaked in July
2008 and September 2011 respectively, while iron ore has been on
a downtrend since January 2011 and has shed more than 70 percent
since that time. Most are now at multi-year lows
The Thomson Reuters Commodities Research Bureau index
slid 10 percent in July to its lowest levels since the
low point of the global recession at the start of 2009.
But that may not be all.
"There could be more losses to come because I think people
are still trying to work out all the moving parts," said Frances
Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life Investments.
"It will depend on the individual commodities because at the
end of last week it was becoming a sentiment driven event,
everyone was just dumping commodities."
Last Friday's U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) reports showed hedge funds and other money managers
slashed their bets on gains in U.S. crude prices to the lowest
level in five years, while they also bet on lower gold prices
for the first time in at least a decade. They reaffirmed
expectations for copper to fall.
"It would be dangerous to suggest we have seen a bottom,"
said Nic Brown, head of commodity strategy at Natixis.
But he said unremitting negative sentiment might,
paradoxically, be a sign that the bottom of the market is at
hand.
Money managers have taken positions that suggest they
believe prices of wheat will fall and soybeans will not rise.
DEFLATIONARY BACKDROP
"Overall its quite a deflationary environment that
commodities are currently in and that's nothing unusual - its
actually quite characteristic for a super-cycle, said Norbert
Ruecker, head of commodity research at Julius Baer.
For products priced in dollars the prospect of higher
interest rates makes those resources more costly.
But what's really concentrated minds is trouble in China.
Concerns over Chinese growth slowing have worried investors
for some time due to its place as a consuming giant, accounting
for almost half of global copper demand, 70 percent of iron ore
consumption and competing with India to be the biggest gold
consumer.
China's economy is seen growing at 7 percent this year, the
slowest in a quarter of a century. That isn't new, but recent
sharp falls in its stock market are unsettling even the most
resilient investors.
On Monday Chinese stocks saw their biggest fall in eight
years, despite dramatic moves by authorities after shares
crashed in previous weeks.
"Massive losses on the Chinese equity markets ... are likely
to compound the concerns about a weakening of Chinese oil
demand," Commerzbank said.
Societe Generale oil analyst Michael Wittner suggested the
current collapse in oil may soon have run its course as prices
are now below breakeven costs for producers of shale oil, a
source of supply that has weighed on oil markets.
"Our view is that the global oversupply and upcoming
seasonal weakness are becoming increasingly priced in," he said.
"On the other hand, in the next couple of months, even if
the global oversupply and seasonal weakness are becoming priced
in, it is also difficult to see where any price uplift will come
from."
The convergence of China's rout and prospective U.S. rate
hikes is most profound in the gold market - with forecasts being
continually adjusted lower in recent weeks.
Deutsche Bank expects to see lower gold prices as markets
adjust to a U.S. interest rate "lift-off".
"It is sobering to think that gold prices would need to fall
to around $750 to bring prices in real terms back towards long
run historical averages," the bank said in a note to clients.
There are some bright spots however.
Fund sources said Chinese funds, which have been
instrumental in building up and knocking down several markets,
are considering taking long positions in agricultural products
such as corn, soy and palm oil in the next few months, aiming to
benefit from any crop damage caused by an El Nino weather
pattern.
