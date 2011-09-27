LONDON, Sept 27 Investor confidence rose slightly in September but remained at levels indicating strong risk aversion, State Street said on Tuesday.

The U.S. financial services firm said its global investor confidence index rose to 89.9 this month from 88.1 in August.

A reading of 100 is neutral -- the level at which investors are neither increasing nor decreasing their allocations to risky assets.

Harvard Professor Kenneth Froot, a co-developer of the index, said one reason for slightly higher confidence was the corporate outlook.

"Despite all of the concern surrounding sovereign balance sheets," he said, "corporate balance sheets remain in relatively good shape at present, and this is an attractive feature of equities for institutional investors."

State Street said its North American index declined to 85.1 from 86.2 a month earlier. Asian confidence rose to 100.7 from 95.2. European confidence was at 95.7, up from 90.1.

The indexes are drawn from movements in the $22.8 trillion in investment State Street holds as custodian.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt. Editing by Carolyn Cohn)