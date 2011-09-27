LONDON, Sept 27 Investor confidence rose
slightly in September but remained at levels indicating strong
risk aversion, State Street said on Tuesday.
The U.S. financial services firm said its global investor
confidence index rose to 89.9 this month from 88.1 in August.
A reading of 100 is neutral -- the level at which investors
are neither increasing nor decreasing their allocations to risky
assets.
Harvard Professor Kenneth Froot, a co-developer of the
index, said one reason for slightly higher confidence was the
corporate outlook.
"Despite all of the concern surrounding sovereign balance
sheets," he said, "corporate balance sheets remain in relatively
good shape at present, and this is an attractive feature of
equities for institutional investors."
State Street said its North American index declined to 85.1
from 86.2 a month earlier. Asian confidence rose to 100.7 from
95.2. European confidence was at 95.7, up from 90.1.
The indexes are drawn from movements in the $22.8 trillion
in investment State Street holds as custodian.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt. Editing by Carolyn Cohn)